Blossoms present The A To X of 2024

The Stockport band - Tom, Charlie, Josh, Joe and Myles - give Radio X an alphabetical rundown of music and events from the past twelve months.

2024 has been a fantasic year for Stockport's finest, Blossoms.

The quintet released their fifth album Gary in September, which became their fourth chart-topper and the lads played an enormous homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Singer Tom Ogden, bassist Charlie Salt, lead guitarist Josh Dewhurst, drummer Joe Donovan and keyboard player Myles Kellock have picked their highlights from 2024 and have given us the A to X of the past twelve months.

A is for Anniversaries 2024 has been the year of the anniversary tour for a number of big albums in Radio X's world. Charlie: "There have been quite a few this year, haven't there? 20 years of Hot Fuss by The Killers. A favourite of ours, growing up. I had the poster! I really like Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine." Josh: "The bass is boss on that song" Tom: "30 years of Definitely Maybe. Me and Joe went to see Liam do that at Co-Op Live, which was fantastic. A big record for me, personally, that inspired me to write songs. It changed my life." Myles: "Also, 20 years of American Idiot by Green Day. I burnt that CD and gave it to my mates at school! I drew a picture of like a 'rock' hand and put 'rock' underneath it." Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day on stage at Wembley Stadium, marking the 30th anniversary of Dookie and the 20th of American Idiot, 29th June 2024. Picture: John Barry/Alamy Live News

B is for Brat Summer... or for Blossoms Brat Summer was the viral hit from pop sensation Charlie XCX... but maybe there's a "B" closer to home... Myles: "My most listened to artist was Charlie XCX. Just that album, something about it connected with me. It coincided with me getting a bit of a fitness kick. I did a bit of running, so I put it on, every run. It did take over the summer, didn't it? Brilliant artist, brilliant album." Tom: "It's only fair that we give it to ourselves. In July, we released Perfect Me." Blossoms - Perfect Me

C is for Courteeners Liam Fray's Middleton heroes returned with their seventh album, Pink Cactus Cafe in October. Tom: "Do you know what, I do like a whistle on a tune." Charlie: "If you listen very, very carefully you can hear that I played on that." Tom: "I'm upset that you're not the whistler. It's quite an intricate whistle." Joe: "They're a big reason that we're a band - having a band so close to home, that felt like we can do this. We can't thank them enough for being so kind to us." Courteeners - Pink Cactus Café (Official Video)

D is for Definitely Maybe The debut album from Oasis turned 30 in August 2024, so Liam Gallagher headed out on tour this summer to play the album in full. Tom: "Probably the first record that I got obsessed with. Played it to death, had a poster on my wall of the boys. Actually, it wasn't a poster, it was a canvas." Josh: "Was that official merch?" Tom: "Hell no. Stockport market." Myles: "I had it on MiniDisc, remember that? My dad was a connoisseur of the MiniDisc. Before the iPod, in the car he had loads of MiniDiscs." Charlie: "So 90s, that." Charlie: "Also on D, that album cover is shot in Didsbury." Liam Gallagher performs during the Definitely Maybe 30 Years Tour at Manchester's Co-Op Live on 15th June 15 2024,. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns/Getty Images

E is for England and the Euros UEFA Euro 2024 took place in Germany between 14th June and 14th July. Spain won, but England reached the final and were runners-up! Josh: "I don't know much about football. When they kick the ball and it goes well, I'm pleased." Tom: "Do you know what, when The Killers played the O2 in London, they paused the concert and put the match on in the final moments of the semi-final. Then they kicked into Mr Brightside, which is a boss move." The Killers Celebrate England Euros Win With 'Mr. Brightside' | 10 News First

F is for Fontaines D.C. The Irish band released their acclaimed fourth album Romance on 23rd August. Tom: "What a band. What a year they've had." Joe: "Me and you went to their gig didn't we? At the Aviva Studios. Amazing, I'm a big fan." Tom: "I'm vibing their... not rebirth, that's the wrong word... their campaign. The way they've come back, I've got time for it. I like the way the record sounds, the way they've evolved. The melody on Favourite, I was instantly hooked, so big up the Fontaines boys." Fontaines D.C. - Favourite (Official Video)

G is for Glastonbury Coldplay headlined Glastonbury for a record fifth time in June, alongside Dua Lipa and SZA. Tom: "I actually saw Coldplay's set at Glastonbury. It was quite emotional. I'm not sure if it was the lager, or if it was Chris Martin's piano playing... but they're emotional tunes aren't they? I remember learning Clocks on piano when I was a kid." Coldplay headlined Glastonbury for the fifth time in June 2024. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

H is for Hippo Moo Deng is a female pygmy hippopotamus born in Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand in July 2024, who quickly became a viral sensation. Myles: "I tell you what, it's been a great year for this hippo. Moo Deng. Viral. Thailand. Hippo. Memes and that. Love it. Google it." Moo Deng was one of the stars of 2024. Picture: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

I is for Interviews Tom: "Interviews on Radio X. Do you know, you get a different interview with the different DJs. Moyles, you've got a bit of banter in the morning. John Kennedy you've got the in-depth discussions about music. He was also the first person to play Blossoms on Radio X. "Me and Joe went in and did an interview wIth John Kennedy and we kind of came out all subdued. Then Johnny Vaughan collared us and brought us in for an interview and it was like getting an injection of... something." Joe: "We finished and he went [shouts at high volume] 'YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST!'. We were dead chilled and dead positive. It got us really pumped up." Blossoms praise Liam Gallagher's Co-Op Live gigs & offer swim lessons

J is for John (Squire and Liam Gallagher) The Stone Roses guitarist and the Oasis frontman collaborated on an album, released back on 1st March 2024. Joe: "I loved all the artwork, all the sweet wrappers. It was quite 90s. All the different bits and bobs." Josh: "Two of my favourite places, too. Mars and Liverpool." Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Mars To Liverpool (Official Video)

K is for Kasabian Kasabian's eight album Happenings was released on 5th July. That weekend, Serge Pizzorno led the band in a huge homecoming show at Leicester's Victoria Park. Tom: "They played a huge hometown show and released an album this year, Joe." Joe: "Mint. We're going on tour with them in Australia in the next few weeks." Kasabian launch their Summer Solstice II gig. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation

L is for The Last Dinner Party This year's Rising Star BRIT Award winners issued their debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, on 2nd February. Tom: "So many choices for L. Linkin Park. Lathums. Luke Littler, the youngest darts player darts finalist at 16." Charlie: "But these guys have had a massive year, The Last Dinner Party." Joe: "Saw them at Glastonbury, great set." Tom: "Great stage presence, quite operatic." The Last Dinner Party - Sinner (On The Road)

M is for Manchester A good year for Manchester bands all round - Blossoms and New Order played hometown shows in Wythenshawe Park, Elbow opened the new venue Co-Op Live in the city and a certain pair of Manchester brothers announced they would be touring next summer. Charlie: "New Order played Wythenshawe Park this summer." Joe: "Didn't we all, eh? Tom: "It was a good gig that. Myles: "Obviously, living in Stockport, we're not too far away, and I thought I wouldn't be able to hear it. But I could hear Blue Monday from my back garden." New Order ‘Blue Monday’ Live @ Wythenshawe Park 24/8/24.

N is for News An eight foot tall fibre glass gorilla was taken from a garden centre in Lanarkshire in March 2023... and was found abandoned on the A92 near Dundee a year later. The story inspired Blossoms to write a song and name their chart-topping fifth album after the stolen simian. Tom: "Obviously this happened in 2023, but this year I revived some news with the song Gary. It was inspired by a real story, it's worth mentioning." Joe: "You were probably listening to Radio X when the news came in." ‼️STOLEN : GARY THE GORILLA ‼️ ‼️PLEASE SHARE‼️ We are trying to make light of a bad situation but our beloved Gary was... Posted by Reynard Garden Centre Carluke on Monday, March 20, 2023

O is for Oasis Far and away the biggest news story of Radio X's world in 2024 was the announcement that Liam and Noel Gallagher would be reuniting next year for a series of Oasis reunion shows. The ticket scramble for the Live '25 tour made headlines around the world as fans tried to gain access to the dates, putting the concept of "dynamic pricing" on the news agenda. Teasers for this momentous news went out across the August Bank Holiday weekend, including a short video clip that appeared on screens at the end of Blossoms' Wythenshawe Park gig on Sunday 25th August. Tom: "What a mad 24 hours that was." Joe: "I remember when the rumours were flying me and you frantically texting each other, weren't we?" Tom: "Do you know what, Noel's daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and Katie's house when these new stories were breaking. And she actually didn't have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word. "Then, when we were playing Wythenshawe the next day and Anaïs was coming to watch us, she still didn't know. I got a phone call a couple of hours before we went on stage, from our management, saying: We need to show a video clip after your gig. I can't tell you what it is. But it's very exciting. "We kind of put two and two together at that point. Obviously, the teaser went out and the rest is history. Oasis were back. Everywhere's sold out. Ticket mayhem. "What a band. We've never shied away from saying how much Oasis have inspired us over the years. People can say what they like about them, but there aren't many bands that can come back and get that hype around the country... around the world! "We will be sure to be tapping Anaïs up. Thank you mate." The Ticketmaster UK site shows over 260,000 people waiting in the online queue as Oasis reunion tour tickets go on sale on 31st August 2024. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

P is for Paris The Olympics took place in Paris between 26th July and 11th August 2024, with a hugely impressive opening ceremony... and an equally impressive closing one. Tom: "The Olympics had some standout moments, not least the closing ceremony when Tom Cruise abseiled off the roof of a stadium, grabbed a flag, hopped on a motorbike and ended up in LA where the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed." Tom Cruise abseils from the stadium roof, and rides off on a motorbike! | #Paris2024

Q is for Quiet The Libertines' forth studio album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, was released on 5th April, their first in nine years. Charlie: "The Libertines gave us All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade." Joe: "That's crowbarred in there, isn't it? Quiet." Tom: "I listened to them talk about how they made the album and they kind of got themselves back together like in the old days and kicked it about between them in the studio." Joe: "Do you know what? When we played Glastonbury, Pete Doherty was watching from the side of stage and he cheersed me. It was one of the highlights of my life." The Libertines - Run Run Run

R is for Reunions The much-loved London band The Maccabees announced that they will be playing All Points East festival in August 2025, a full decade after they announced they were disbanding. Charlie: "I am so happy they are getting back together. It was sad when they went on indefinite hiatus. Orlando Weeks had a couple of solo albums and I'm a big fan of those, too. I'd like to get to that show." The Maccabees are headlining All Points East 2025!

S is for Sven Sven-Göran Eriksson, the Swedish football player and England manager between 2001 and 2006 died on 26th August 2024 from pancreatic cancer, aged 76. Tom: "Do you know what I was gutted about? Sven-Göran Eriksson died. He was my kind of standout manager. Charlie: "He was the manager of our generation." Joe: "Apparently a lovely, lovely guy." Sven-Göran Eriksson in June 2006. Picture: Alamy

T is for Travis The Scottish band's tenth studio album, L.A. Times, was released on 12th July. Lead single was the Radio X Record Of The Week, Gaslight. Tom: "Another contender for Radio X Record Of The Year. It's been on the Radio X playlist for months. It's a really good tune. Well done lads." Joe: "We have to mention Taylor Swift for T, too. I won't be allowed back in the house if we don't mention Taylor Swift." Travis - Gaslight (Official Video)

U is for Yu And Me in Stockport The Blossoms lads pay tribute to a local hardware store on Buxton Road in Stockport, not that far from the pub that gave the band their name. Myles: "It's a good shop, Yu And Me." Joe: "Tell us more about your wife, Tom" Tom: "My wife Katie, your sister. We were at Glastonbury and we got a phone call from someone who works with us, who know that she's a hairdresser. They basically said: can you get to London in two days? Green Day are playing Wembley Stadium and they need their hair cut and colouring. Because Tre Cool the drummer wanted blue hair. "Katie had to leave Glastonbury with an emergency escort out. People thought Dua Lipa was coming in. It wasn't, it was Katie going to do Green Day's hair. She picked up a car from Sean Dyce, who was arriving at Glastonbury. Funny old game, innit?" The Blossoms pub on Buxton Road, Stockport... gateway to Hazel Grove. Picture: Alamy

V is for Verve Tom: "I didn't know this. The Verve's Sonnet is on the John Lewis Christmas ad." Joe: "One of my favourite bands ever. I know Pete the drummer very well. He actually helped me become a better drummer." Tom: "Very demure, very mindful. That was a TikTok video this year that really took off. People were then doing things that they thought were very demure, very mindful. Goes under V, for viral. It's taking a moment to take stuff in." Watch the John Lewis Christmas Ad 2024

W is for Wythenshawe Blossoms played a huge show on their home turf at Wythenshawe Park on Sunday, 25th August. Joe: "Wythenshawe Park was massive for us." Tom: "I think that's fair enough." Joe: "What did that guy say when we asked him about Wythenshawe? Some guy outside the pub said 'wizz and draw'. That's outside the Chestergate in Stockport, for all your Stockport Wanderers." Tom: "Our own sold out, 30,000 people in a field." Joe: "I want more of it." Tom: "I think that's the most comfortable we've felt on such a big stage. It happened at the right time. The reaction to it was amazing, it couldn't have gone any better." Myles: "I debuted the keytar. They're coming back. I see them everywhere. The Last Dinner Party use one. I had to channel... something." Blossoms performing live in Wythenshawe Park, 25th August 2024. Picture: Alamy