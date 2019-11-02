VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins breaks down Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody

Watch the Foo Fighters drummer wax lyrical about the iconic single from his favourite band.

Taylor Hawkins is a big Queen fan, and there's not much he doesn't know about the legendary British band.

When he's not listening to them or watching their videos with the Freddie Mercury, he's busy covering them on stage during Foo Fighters' gigs.

Now, the Learn To Fly drummer has taken time out of his busy schedule to break down Bohemian Rhapsody, the iconic song from his favourite band.

Watch our video above, where Hawkins talks about everything from where he was when he first heard the track, to how it makes him feel.

Taylor Hawkins also took time this week to reveal he thought Noel Gallagher was a jerk and label himself as "Team Liam".

When the subject of the youngest Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker gushed: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

"So we played the Reading Festival and I had a picture of the Gallagher brothers on my kick drum," explained the Crossed The Line singer.

"Then I went up front to sing a song and Dave went back to the drums, and I looked back and said, 'Isn't it great to have the Gallagher brothers back together again?'

"And then I said, 'Let's all sign a petition to get Oasis to do a song again,' out of love for their music. Nothing else."

Hawkins continued: "So Noel Gallagher, who was opening up for Smashing Pumpkins in America, and first night he goes, 'Let's start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to break up.' And I'm like, OK that's kinda funny, whatever...

"And then next night he goes, 'If the drummer from Nirvana...' - Now Noel, if you're hearing this. He didn't say it I said it. [...] He didn't even say Dave, you know as if to lower him - '... wants Oasis to get back together he can come up on this stage right now and suck my you know what...'

"But I'm hoping now that he will lighten up a little bit and come to his senses and get the good singer back for his band. That's what I'm hoping. I just think that would be really nice, because everybody wants to see that."

See him slam the Oasis songsmith here:

Taylor Hawkins: I'd Be Delivering Pizza If It Wasn't For Alanis Morissette