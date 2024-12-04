The 25 best albums of 2024

4 December 2024, 16:39 | Updated: 4 December 2024, 16:43

Some of the best albums of 2024: Fonatines D.C., The Cure, Kings Of Leon and The Last Dinner Party
Some of the best albums of 2024: Fonatines D.C., The Cure, Kings Of Leon and The Last Dinner Party. Picture: Press

Here are Radio X's picks of the finest albums of the past 12 months... from the return of Linkin Park and The Cure to great new music by Fontaines D.C. and The Last Dinner Party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In alphabetical order...

  1. 86TVs - 86TVs: release date 2nd August 2024

    Seven years after The Maccabees' farewell shows at Alexandra Palace, Felix and Hugo White collaborated with their younger brother Will and drummer Jamie Morrison to release an album of compelling tracks, including the standout New Used Car featuring Jamie T.

    86TVs - 86TVs album cover
    86TVs - 86TVs album cover. Picture: Press

  2. Bastille - &: release date 25th October 2024

    "I never wanted to be main character" says Dan Smith as he takes us on a trip through the lives and loves of everyone from Marie Curie to Leonard Cohen.

    Bastille - &: release date album cover
    Bastille - &: release date album cover. Picture: Press

  3. Beabadoobee - This Is How Tomorrow Moves: release date 9th August 2024

    Shining, emotive pop songs are out in force as the talented Beatrice Laus makes a self-assured third album with the legendary producer Rick Rubin.

    Beabadoobee - This Is How Tomorrow Moves album cover
    Beabadoobee - This Is How Tomorrow Moves album cover. Picture: Press

  4. The Black Keys - Ohio Players: release date 5th April 2024

    On album twelve, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney enlist the likes of Noel Gallagher and Beck to take the duo in new directions, while staying in touch with their blues rock roots.

    The Black Keys - Ohio Players album cover
    The Black Keys - Ohio Players album cover. Picture: Press

  5. Blossoms - Gary: release date: 20th September 2024

    The Stockport powerhouse continue to hone the indie pop song to perfection with their fifth album. The songs touch on everything from relationship concerns to human frailty and, of course, the titular fibreglass gorilla.

    Blossoms - Gary album cover
    Blossoms - Gary album cover. Picture: Press

  6. Jake Bugg - A Modern Day Distraction: release date 4th October 2024

    Now 30, the Nottingham-born singer-songwriter boasts an intriguing maturity and a deeper sound on his sixth album.

    Jake Bugg - A Modern Day Distraction album cover
    Jake Bugg - A Modern Day Distraction album cover. Picture: Press

  7. Coldplay - Moon Music: release date 4th October 2024

    Chris Martin and co demonstrate why they're the biggest band in the world with this glossy collection of big pop tunes. With the likes of The Chainsmokers, Jon Hopkins and Max Martin in the engine room, you know you're in safe hands.

    Coldplay - Moon Music album cover
    Coldplay - Moon Music album cover. Picture: Press

  8. Courteeners - Pink Cactus Cafe: release date 25th October 2024

    Liam Fray continues to capture the sights and sounds of life in a Northern town on the Manchester band's seventh album. These are songs for singing and, more importantly, songs for whistling.

    Courteeners - Pink Cactus Cafe album cover
    Courteeners - Pink Cactus Cafe album cover. Picture: Press

  9. The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World: release date 1st November 2024

    16 years after their last studio album, Robert Smith proves that The Cure are one of Britain's most essential bands with a deeply affecting meditation on loss, life and mortality.

    The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World album cover
    The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World album cover. Picture: Press

  10. Fontaines D.C. - Romance: release date 23rd August 2024

    The fourth studio album from the Dublin band sees them move away from their Irish roots, exploring a darker, more dystopian sound. Focusing on love and of course, romance, Fontaines venture into new lyrical territory, moving away from the deeply-ingrained cultural themes of Dogrel and Skinty Fia.

    Fontaines D.C. - Romance album cover
    Fontaines D.C. - Romance album cover. Picture: Press

  11. Liam Gallagher and John Squire: release date 1st March 2024

    The Oasis frontman and the Stone Roses guitarist gave us the collaboration we didn’t realise we needed in 2024. It's confident, indie rock from two masters of the art.

    Liam Gallagher and John Squire album cover
    Liam Gallagher and John Squire album cover. Picture: Press

  12. Green Day - Saviors: release date 19th January 2024

    Billie Joe Armstrong and the veteran rockers proved they’re still very much the saviours of pop-punk with this dynamic release.

    Green Day - Saviors album cover
    Green Day - Saviors album cover. Picture: Press

  13. Kasabian - Happenings: release date 5th July 2024

    Serge Pizzorno takes the Leicester band into a deeper, more psychedelic zone, with the traditional tip of the hat to clubland.

    Kasabian - Happenings album cover
    Kasabian - Happenings album cover. Picture: Press

  14. Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun: release date 10th May 2024

    Can We Please Have Fun saw the Nashville rockers do just that, with the familial outfit dusting off the cobwebs to create a record they were “completely fulfilled” by.

    Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun album cover
    Kings Of Leon - Can We Please Have Fun album cover. Picture: Press

  15. The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy: release date 2nd February 2024

    From the viral success of their lead single Nothing Matters to three sold-out shows at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo, Prelude To Ecstasy has firmly established itself as an impactful debut from this fast-rising British band.

    The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy album cover
    The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy album cover. Picture: Press

  16. The Libertines All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade: release date 5th April 2024

    The Libs' first release since 2015 earned them a well-deserved number one spot. The band returned to their signature, raucous sound, reflecting on "a life on the lash".

    The Libertines All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade album cover
    The Libertines All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade album cover. Picture: Press

  17. Linkin Park - From Zero: release date 15th November 2024

    Seven years on from the tragic loss of Chester Bennington, the return of Linkin Park and a new co-vocalist in Emily Armstrong was the perfect addition to 2024.

    Linkin Park - From Zero album cover
    Linkin Park - From Zero album cover. Picture: Press

  18. Razorlight - Planet Nowhere: release date 25th October 2024

    The first album from their original line-up since 2008, Planet Nowhere was spawned from Johnny Borrell and co wanting to be more than their “own tribute act”.

    Razorlight - Planet Nowhere album cover
    Razorlight - Planet Nowhere album cover. Picture: Press

  19. Snow Patrol - The Forest Is The Path: release date 13th September 2024

    Now stripped down to a trio, Snow Patrol's eighth album sees Gary Lightbody as vulnerable as ever. "You can ask me anything you like," he sings at one point. "Just don't ask me why I'm like this."

    Snow Patrol - The Forest Is The Path album cover
    Snow Patrol - The Forest Is The Path album cover. Picture: Press

  20. The Snuts - Millennials: release date 23rd Feburary 2024

    The third Snuts album since 2021 sees the young Scottish band keeping up with the times as they document life in the 2000s with adrenaline-fuelled songs.

    The Snuts - Millennials album cover
    The Snuts - Millennials album cover. Picture: Press

  21. Travis - LA Times: release date 12th July 2024

    The tenth album from the Scottish band proves that Fran Healy can adjust his worldview and lyrical concerns as he - and his audience - mature.

    Travis - LA Times album cover
    Travis - LA Times album cover. Picture: Press

  22. Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us: release date 5th April 2024

    With lyrics written between 2019 and 2020, Ezra Koenig confronts the complex nature of the world by embracing the past... and old times in the city of New York in particular.

    Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us album cover
    Vampire Weekend - Only God Was Above Us album cover. Picture: Press

  23. Paul Weller - 66: release date 24th May 2024

    The Modfather’s seventeenth solo studio album was a bold celebration of the legendary musician's 66th year around the sun.

    Paul Weller - 66 album cover
    Paul Weller - 66 album cover. Picture: Press

  24. Jack White - No Name: release date 19th July 2024

    The former White Stripes man initially let his sixth album out into the world by sneaking into the bags of Third Man Records customers - and shoppers were delighted to hear the man's back to his raw blues roots.

    Jack White - No Name album cover
    Jack White - No Name album cover. Picture: Press

  25. The Zutons - The Big Decider: release date 26th April 2024

    The Liverpool band's first album since 2008 sees them return to the fray with expert assistance from The Lightning Seeds' Ian Broudie and the masterful Nile Rodgers, who add a steadying hand to the band's natural exuberance.

    The Zutons - The Big Decider album cover
    The Zutons - The Big Decider album cover. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

Great covers from great artists: Joan Jett, Blondie, Thin Lizzy and Jimi Hendrix

The 10 greatest Classic Rock cover versions

Classic album titles... but what do they mean?

What’s the meaning behind these classic album titles?

Awkward Interviews: Ian Brown, David Bowie, Morrissey and the Sex Pistols

The most cringeworthy music interviews of all time

Classic Rock drummers: Keith Moon, John Densmore, John Bonham and Roger Taylor.

The 25 best Classic Rock drummers

My Chemical Romance in February 2005

The all-time best Pop-Punk bands