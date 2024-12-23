Blossoms say Anaïs Gallagher “didn't have a clue" about Oasis reunion

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden and Anaïs Gallagher with Liam and Noel Gallagher inset. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty, Simon Emmett, Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden has revealed how the daughter of Noel Gallagher was at his house when the news broke.

Blossoms have revealed that they were with Anaïs Gallagher when the news of Oasis' reunion broke and she had no idea about the announcement.

The Stockport five piece have reviewed the year in a special Radio X show, The A to X of 2024 with Blossoms, where they discussed one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year and how none other than Noel Gallagher's daughter was with them when it was all unveiled.

"Do you know what? Noel's daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and [his wife] Katie's house when these new stories were breaking", frontman Tom Ogden explained. "And she actually didn't have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word."

Blossoms had an inkling something was going on when they were told they'd be showing a teaser on the screens after their landmark homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park, which took place on the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Gary singer continued: "When we were playing Wythenshawe the next day and Anaïs was coming to watch us, she still didn't know. I got a phone call a couple of hours before we went on stage, from our management, saying: 'We need to show a video clip after your gig. I can't tell you what it is. But it's very exciting.'

"We kind of put two and two together at that point. Obviously, the teaser went out and the rest is history. Oasis were back. Everywhere's sold out. Ticket mayhem."

In the special year-in-review recorded exclusively for Radio X, the band - completed by Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - also discussed everything from Anniversaries to to Brat Summer to that England EUROS moment with The Killers at The O2.

Listen to The A to X of 2024 with Blossoms on Boxing Day from 6pm on Global Player, the official Radio X app.

Talking about how Oasis have inspired them, the Charlemagne singer added: "What a band. We've never shied away from saying how much Oasis have inspired us over the years.

"People can say what they like about them, but there aren't many bands that can come back and get that hype around the country... around the world!

And when it comes to tickets, they're hoping their friendship with Anaïs should be enough to score them an elusive ticket to one of the Gallagher brothers many shows.

"We will be sure to be tapping Anaïs up," joked Ogden. "Thank you mate."

