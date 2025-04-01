Blossoms unveil new single The Honeymoon

Blossoms have shared new material. Picture: Ewan Ogden

The Stockport five-piece have shared their new single, which is taken from the deluxe version of their number one album Gary.

Blossoms have revealed their brand new single The Honeymoon.

The Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Joe Donovan, Josh Dewhurst and Myles Kellock - have showed yet another side of themselves, with the track, which features from Gary Deluxe, which is released digitally from 9th May.

Watch the official lyric video for the song below:

Blossoms - The Honeymoon (Official Lyric Video)

The new edition - which features the tracklist from the original album - will also include their recent track Mariah Carey Through Death Valley.

More details of the deluxe release are said to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Blossoms - Mariah Carey Through Death Valley (Official Lyric Video)

Meanwhile, Blossoms are set for a flurry of dates this summer, with a stint at Glastonbury Festival plotted alongside headline shows at Forest Live in Delamere Forest, TK Maxx Presents Derby Summer Sessions and TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The band recently completed an Australian tour with Kasabian and next month will begin a European tour with Inhaler, which includes shows in Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Berlin, and Amsterdam, before they join Stereophonics on their run of stadium and outdoor shows.

Head to blossomsband.co.uk for their full tour dates and info on how to buy tickets.

One big show Blossoms don't seem to be booked for is the Oasis reunion, despite playing a big part in how the dates were announced.

A teaser flashed up after the band's homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park last year and although they were with Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs during the same weekend, the band revealed she had no idea about the big announcement.

The Charlemagne rockers reviewed the year in a special Radio X show, The A to X of 2024 with Blossoms, where they discussed one of the biggest entertainment stories of the year and revealed how the Manchester rocker's daughter was just as in the dark as everyone else.

"Do you know what? Noel's daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and [his wife] Katie's house when these new stories were breaking", frontman Tom Ogden explained. "And she actually didn't have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word."

Blossoms had an inkling something was going on when they were told they'd be showing a teaser on the screens after their landmark homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park, which took place on the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Gary singer continued: "When we were playing Wythenshawe the next day and Anaïs was coming to watch us, she still didn't know. I got a phone call a couple of hours before we went on stage, from our management, saying: 'We need to show a video clip after your gig. I can't tell you what it is. But it's very exciting.'

"We kind of put two and two together at that point. Obviously, the teaser went out and the rest is history. Oasis were back. Everywhere's sold out. Ticket mayhem."

