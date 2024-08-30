Oasis reunion: which band members will be in the line-up?

The first line-up of Oasis with Guigsy and Tony McCarroll; the 2005 line-up of Oasis with Gem Archer and Andy Bell; and the beloved Bonehead at Liam Gallagher's solo shows in 2019. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy Stock Photo/Lorne Thomson/Redferns/James Fry/Getty Images

While we wait for the line-up for the Oasis Live '25 shows to be confirmed, Radio X speculates who would be in the frame to join Liam and Noel Gallagher at the long-awaited reunion gigs.

With the news that Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite for a series of enormous shows next summer there's much speculation as to who else will be joining them onstage. What will Oasis in 2025 look like?

During the pre-reunion Oasis years (and how weird does it feel to be saying that?) of 1991 to 2009, the line-up was subject to change, with the core members being, of course, Liam Gallagher on vocals and Noel Gallagher on vocals and guitar.

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs was a member of the pre-Oasis band The Rain, and a founding member of the Mancunian behemoth that went onto conquer the world. Bonehead left Oasis in 1999, but he came back to perform with Liam Gallagher in 2013 when Beady Eye's guitarist Gem Archer suffered a hand injury,

This led toe Bonehead being part of Liam's solo band when he performed live at the Manchester Ritz in June 2017. The guitarist has since performed with his former Oasis colleague on his solo shows as recently as summer 2024, and we all hope he's in the mix for the Live '25 shows. Time will tell!

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

A persistent rumour is that the live band at the 2025 shows will be Liam, Noel and the elder Gallagher's High Flying Birds line-up; namely, Gem Archer (guitar) , Russell Pritchard (bass), Mike Rowe (keyboards), Chris Sharrock (drums), and Jessica Greenfield (keyboards, percussion and backing vocals). However, nothing has been confirmed as yet.

So who else could be in the frame to appear with Liam and Noel Gallagher in Cardif, Manchester, Edinburgh, London and Dublin next summer?

Radio X has taken a look at the history of the band and its members...

Who were the official members of Oasis between 1994 and 2009?

Liam Gallagher (vocals)

Noel Gallagher (vocals, guitar)

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs (guitar)

Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan (bass)

Tony McCarroll (drums)

Alan White (drums)

Gem Archer (guitar)

Andy Bell (bass)

Oasis Mark 1 1991-1995 The line-up of Oasis that made Definitely Maybe in Manchester, 30th November 1993: Liam Gallagher, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, Tony McCarroll, Noel Gallagher. Picture: James Fry/Getty Images Liam Gallagher (vocals), Noel Gallagher (guitar/vocals), Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs (guitar), Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan (bass), Tony McCarroll (drums) Guigsy, Bonehead and Tony McCarroll had a band called The Rain, which replaced original singer Chris Hutton with a young man called Liam Gallagher in 1991. The Rain changed their name to Oasis after seeing the name of the Swindon venue of the same name on a tour poster for Inspiral Carpets whose guitar roadie was Liam's brother Noel. Noel Gallagher joined the nascent Oasis. This was the line-up that Creation Records boss Alan McGee saw playing at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow in May 1993 and went onto record the landmark debut album Definitely Maybe, released in August 1994. Oasis Mark 2: 1995-1999 Oasis in May 1995: Alan White, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan, Noel Gallagher. Picture: Alamy Liam Gallagher (vocals), Noel Gallagher (guitar/vocals), Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs (guitar), Paul “Guigsy” McGuigan (bass), Alan White (drums) The last Oasis track to feature original drummer Tony McCarroll was the first single to be taken from the band's second album, Some Might Say. McCarroll was sacked before recording on What's The Story (Morning Glory?) went any further, but he was later paid £550,000 after taking the band to court over unpaid royalties. Tony was replaced by Alan White, who'd stay with the band for the next decade and this line up remained for the enormous Knebworth shows in the summer of 1996 and the mammoth Be Here Now album in August 1997. Oasis Mark 3: 1999-2004 Liam Gallagher (vocals), Noel Gallagher (guitar/vocals), Gem Archer (guitar), Andy Bell (bass), Alan White (drums) Bonehead left Oasis in August 1999, with the guitarist leaving to "concentrate on other things". He was followed two weeks later by original bassist Paul McGuigan, leaving Liam as the only member left from the Rain days. The new millennium was a time of change, with the Creation label folding and the next album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, being released on the band's own Big Brother label and recorded by the core of Liam, Noel and Alan White. For live shows, new members were brought on board: former Heavy Stereo guitarist Gem Archer and ex-Ride guitar hero Andy Bell joined Oasis on bass. This line-up appears on the Familiar To Millions live album recorded at Wembley, and the 2002 album Heathen Chemistry. OASIS: Familiar to Millions || Don't Look Back In Anger (Remastered) Oasis Mark 4: 2004-2008 Liam Gallagher (vocals), Noel Gallagher (guitar/vocals), Gem Archer (guitar), Andy Bell (bass) In early 2004, long term member Alan White was asked to leave Oasis, leaving the official members as a quartet: Liam and Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer and Andy Bell. Zak Starkey, son of Ringo Starr and drummer with The Who for many years, played on the 2005 album Don't Believe The Truth and the subsequent live shows including a headline set at Glastonbury 2004, but was not considered an "official" member of the band. Oasis in Milan, May 1005: Gem Archer, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Andy Bell. Picture: Alamy Starkey appeared on the last Oasis album Dig Out Your Soul, but left the band soon after, leaving former La's drummer Chris Sharrock to handle the live dates. Like Starkey, Sharrock was not an official member and when Oasis split in August 2009, they were still a foursome. Other members that could join the Oasis reunion in 2025 Liam Gallagher's immediate post-Oasis project Beady Eye was basically Oasis without Noel, featuring Gem Archer, Andy Bell and Chris Sharrock. For their second album, B.E., Jeff Wooton joined as bassist. Liam's solo touring band features ex-Babyshambles man Drew McConnell on bass, ex-Kasabian man Jay Mehler on guitar, Dan McDougall on drums, ex-Earlies keyboardist Christian Madden and everyone's favourite guitarist Bonehead. Chris Sharock performing with Liam's band Beady Eye in Brazil, November 2011. Picture: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images His brother's solo project, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, featured in its 2024 line-up Chris Sharrock on drums, longtime Oasis keyboardist Mike Rowe, former Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard and Jessica Greenfield on backing vocals, percussion and keyboards. The High Flying Birds line-up at Alexandra Palace Park just a month ago (!) in July 2024: Jessica Greenfield, Russell Pritchard, Chris Sharrock, Noel Gallagher and Gem Archer. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Let us also acknowledge Charlotte Marionneau, of French band Le Volume Courbe, who appeared on Noel's albums Who Built The Moon and Council Skies - and performed "scissors" on the track She Taught Me How To Fly. We hope to maybe see Charlotte performing the scissors on some Oasis classics like Supersonic or Cigarettes & Alcohol... if only to see Liam's face. Charlotte Marionneau on Scissors - She Taught Me How to Fly - w Noel Gallagher Chicago 8/15/2019

