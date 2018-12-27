WATCH: Blossoms play an amazing Radio X session

2018 was a huge year for the Stockport band... here's another chance to see their session from earlier this year.

Blossoms released their second studio album Cool Like You on Friday 27 April.

The album is the follow up to their UK No.1 self-titled debut, which included hits such as Charlemagne and Blown Rose.

The Stockport band came into the Radio X Session studio to perform two tracks From Cool Like You: the singles I Can’t Stand It and There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls).

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about the difference between their first and second album, frontman Tom Ogden said: "We think it's more of an accomplished body of songs and it sounds more like a whole album, whereas the first one was like singles built up over three and a half years."

On Cool Like You's "soundtrack-y" new sound, he added: "It's a lot more upbeat this album. We consciously did that with the songs, because we wanted to take the live set up a level."

Blossoms also played a banger from their self-titled debut album, the 2015 single Charlemagne.

Blossoms - Cool Like You album track listing:

1. There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

2. I Can’t Stand It

3. Cool Like You

4. Unfaithful

5. Stranger Still

6. How Long Will This Last?

7. Between The Eyes

8. I Just Imagined You

9. Giving Up The Ghost

10. Lying Again