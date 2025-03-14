Spinal Tap II: The End Continues - release date, trailers, cast, plot & more

This Is Spinal Tap's Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and Christopher Guest at CBGB in 1997. Picture: Catherine McGann/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The release date and first teaser for the Spinal Tap sequel has been released. Here's what we know about the mockumentary so far...

Spinal Tap is finally getting a sequel and this time the dial's being turned up past 11!

The much-loved 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap - starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer - is widely considered as a classic and influential cultural landmark, with references still made to the film to across entertainment to this day.

Finally, Marty DiBergi 's film is set to have an encore, with a sequel plotted for release later this year, which sees the band get back together for one final tour.

Will it make an indelible mark on the culture like the first film or will its second helping simply provide some nostaglia for music and comedy film-lovers alike?

Find out everything we know about Spinal Tap II: The End Continues including who returns in the cast, when it hits our screens and what to expect from the plot.

When is Spinal Tap II released?

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues will be released in US cinemas on 12th September, with its UK date yet to be confirmed.

Is there a Spinal Tap II trailer?

The first teaser for the sequel was released on 11th March and sees an amp being turned up to 11 in honour of the first film's famous catchphrase and then turning one last dial going from 11 to the infinity symbol.

The description reads: "This time, we're going beyond 11."

Spinal Tap II Teaser

Who stars in Spinal Tap II?

The Spinal Tap sequel will of course see the stars of the original cult classic - Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer - return as heavy metal legends Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Small. Director Marti Di Bergi returns as Rob Reiner

According to reports, celeb cameos can be expected from the likes of The Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Elton John, and Questlove.

According to IMDb, also set to appear in the film are the likes of Nina Conti, Jason 'Wee Man' Acuna, Brad Williams Chris Addison, Don Lake, Paul Shaffer and Griffin Matthews as Peter La Pierre.

Spinal Tap stars Michael McKean, Harry Shearer and in Christopher Guest in 1984. Picture: Pete Cronin/Redferns/Getty

What will Spinal Tap II be about?

Spinal Tap II will see the titular band reunite for one last contractually-obligated tour. However, speaking to Empire last year, Reiner reveals the film will kick off by explaining what the band have been up to since they disbanded.

"Nigel has been running a cheese and guitar shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed,” Reiner teased. “He’s also been performing with a local folk band in the village that play penny whistle and mandolin, and he plays electric guitar with them. We show a little clip of that.”

He went on: "David St. Hubbins has been living in Morro Bay in California, and he’s been writing music for podcasts, particularly this one true-crime podcast called ‘The Trouble With Murder.’ He also writes the music that you hear when you’re on hold on the phone.

"Derek is living in London and is now the curator of the New Museum of Glue. He’s curated glue from every country in the world – the whole history of glue – and he shows me around. He’s also been performing with a philharmonic orchestra, and he’s written this kind of symphony about the fact that the devil wears a bad hair piece. It’s called Hell Toupée."

As with the original film, we can expect to see performances as well as impressive cameos, alongside some truly cringe-worthy and hilarious moments to come from the band.

Is Spinal Tap a real band?

Spın̈al Tap are a fictional British heavy metal band created by the American comedians and musicians of 1979 ABC television sketch comedy pilot The T.V. Show. The band - who feature lead singer David St Hubbins played by Michael McKean, guitarist Nigel Tufnel portrayed by Christopher Guest and bassist Derek Smalls played by Harry Shearer - were the titular characters in the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap. In the years after the film's release, the actors have portrayed the band members at concerts and released music under the Spinal Tap name. They also have portrayed fictional American folk music revival band the Folksmen, with the latter often supporting Spinal Tap at the same show.

Remind yourself of the original trailer for Spinal Tap below:

This is Spinal Tap (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

