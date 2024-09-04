Noel Gallagher: Everything you should know about the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter

Think you know all there is to know about Noel Gallagher? Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers announced their long-awaited Oasis reunion for 2025, but how much do you know about the band's chief songwriter?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam hit the headlines last week after officially confirming an Oasis reunion for 2025.

He may not be the frontman of the legendary Britpop band, but the guitarist and chief songwriter is responsible for the anthems we know them for today.

Much has happened to Noel since he quit the band in 2009, so if you haven't followed his life and career since then, you have quite a lot to catch up on.

Find out everything you need to know about Noel Gallagher including his age, date of birth, how many solo albums he has, what Oasis songs he sings on, why he left the band in the first place and much, much more.

READ MORE:

How old is Noel Gallagher?

Noel Gallagher was born on 29 May 1967, which (at the date of this article being written) makes him 57 years old.

What star sign is Noel Gallagher?

Noel Gallagher's May 29th birthday makes him a Gemini.

What is Noel Gallagher's real name?

Noel Gallagher's full name is Noel Thomas David Gallagher. As Noel has spoken about on many occasions, despite his name being Noel - he can't stand Christmas.

Who are Noel Gallagher's parents?

Noel is the son of Irish immigrants Thomas and Peggy Gallagher. Peggy is the beloved matriarch of the family, but his father is estranged from the family and it has been detailed how his father was not only physically abusive to his mother, but also lashed out at Noel and his eldest brother Paul.

Gallagher Family Portrait in the mid 1970s with Noel, Paul, Liam and mum Peggy. Picture: Dan Callister/Liaison

Does Noel Gallagher Gallagher have other siblings?

Other than his Oasis bandmate brother Liam, Noel has another brother, Paul - who is the eldest of the three. It's likely that Paul has been quite estranged from Noel up until quite recently, as Paul is often seen with Liam on tour, taking photos of his live shows as well as joining the Gallagher clan on holiday. According to reports, the brothers are also believed have an alleged half-sister called Emma Davies, who is said to be the result of an affair his father Thomas had.

READ MORE:

How many albums did Noel release with Oasis?

Noel Gallagher released released seven studio items in total with the band, from their debut up until he quit in 2009:

Definitely Maybe (1994)

(What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Be Here Now (1997)

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000)

Heathen Chemistry (2002)

Don't Believe the Truth (2005)

Dig Out Your Soul (2008)

Which Oasis songs does Noel Gallagher sing?*

D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman (1994)

Half The World Away (1994)

Sad Song (1994)

Take Me Away (1994)

Bonehead's Bank Holiday (1995)

Don't Look Back In Anger (1995)

It's Better People (1995)

The Masterplan (1995)

Talk Tonight (1995)

Step Out (1996)

Angel Child (1997)

Going Nowhere (1997)

Magic Pie (1997)

The Fame (1998)

Flashbax (1998)

(As Long as They've Got) Cigarettes in Hell (2000)

Carry Us All (2000)

Full On (2000)

One Way Road (2000)

Sunday Morning Call (2000)

Where Did It All Go Wrong? (2000)

Force of Nature (2002)

Idler's Dream (2002)

Just Getting Older (2002)

Little By Little (2002)

She Is Love (2002)

Shout It Out Loud (2002)

You've Got The Heart of a Star (2003)

Can Y'See It Now? (I Can See It Now!! (2005)

Mucky Fingers (2005)

Part of the Queue (2005)

Sittin' Here in Silence (On My Own) (2005)

Who Put the Weight of the World on My Shoulders? (2005)

Lord Don't Slow Me Down (2007)

Falling Down (2008)

(Get Off Your) High Horse Lady (2008)

Waiting for the Rapture (2008)

Those Swollen Hand Blues (2009)

*This list isn't exhaustive and does not include any hidden gems or unearthed tracks that Noel has later appeared on reissues or special releases.

Listen to this playlist of some of the Noel-sung Oasis bangers here:

Why did Noel Gallagher leave Oasis?

There were many strained moments between the brothers throughout the years, but it reached a pressure point in 2009. As Oasis prepared to go onstage at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris, an argument broke out, with Liam wielding Noel’s guitar around “like an axe”. It was the last straw: the show was cancelled, along with the rest of the tour and Noel issued a statement: “It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer.”

In another statement a few days later, titled "Tales From The Middle Of Nowhere", Noel added: "The details are not important and of too great a number to list. But I feel you have the right to know that the level of verbal and violent intimidation towards me, my family, friends and comrades has become intolerable. And the lack of support and understanding from my management and band mates has left me with no other option than to get me cape and seek pastures new.”

Noel later claimed that the argument was started over an ad for Liam’s clothing firm Pretty Green in the V Festival programme… However, Noel later told Radio X: “I had enough when Liam and Bonehead - and this is true - started arguing over a leather jacket. I am not even kidding. I can dress it up more than this, but this is what happened.”

Noel Gallagher forged a successful solo career, which has spanned over a decade. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

How many solo albums does Noel Gallagher have?

Four. See the records Noel has released as a solo artist so far:

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (2011)

Chasing Yesterday (2015)

Who Built the Moon? (2017)

Council Skies (2023)

READ MORE:

Noel Gallagher' with his ex wife Meg Matthews and mum Peggy in 1999. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Is Noel Gallagher married?

Noel Gallagher was previously married to Meg Matthews from 1997 - 2001, and to Sara MacDonald from 2011 - 2023.

Noel's second wife Sara's strained relationship with his brother Liam was no secret, but she finally broke her silence on their bitter feud in 2020 and revealed that problems started when she and Noel had a brief split after two years together.

"He rang me 11 times in one night," she told Vogue magazine. "It was ‘f**king bitch’ this, ‘f**king bitch’ that."

The 48-year-old also recalled a night when a fight erupted between the brothers in a hotel room. "They were rolling around like geckos. Noel’s shirt was in ribbons. We left, but then I realised I’d left my bag in there. Noel knocked on the door and it was hurled down the corridor.

"It just became untenable, exhausting."

Speaking to the fashion magazine about her children and the fact they have never met their uncle Liam, MacDonald added: "Donovan’s new school friends can’t understand why he’s never met his uncle and he has started googling things.

"I’ve said, ‘You have to stop. You are going to read horrible things about us.’ I don’t want my boys to think that’s a normal relationship between brothers."

Referring to a recent spat with Liam and her stepdaughter Anais (which Liam apologised for on Twitter) she added: "She had a relationship with Liam growing up… and for your uncle to refer to you publicly as ‘his f**king kid," I think to myself, how much longer before he goes for Sonny or Donovan?"

How many children does Noel Gallagher have?

Liam Gallagher has three children; Anaïs Gallagher (24) from his marriage to Meg Matthews, and Donovan (16) and Sonny (13) from his marriage to Sara MacDonald.

Noel Gallagher with his daughter Anais in 2019 at the BMI London Awards. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BMI London Awards

What pets does Noel Gallagher have?

Noel Gallagher famously had two cats named Benson and Hedges - named after his favourite cigarettes and last year, Noel recalled how his 90s parties caused them to have 'nervous breakdowns'.

Speaking on the Take 5 podcast, the musician said: “I had a couple of cats who had a nervous breakdown. Benson and Hedges, after the cigarettes.

"They were a pair of f**king lightweights.

“The cats had a thousand-yard stare by the end of it. They’d seen things that no feline should ever see.”

Back in 2015, he also talked about his family's plans to adopt a dog Tommy.

Does Noel Gallagher get paid when Liam sings Oasis songs?

Yes. Noel Gallagher does get paid every time Liam Gallagher performs an Oasis song penned by him, but it's not coming from his brother's pocket. There is the matter of Performing Rights. All music venues are required to have a Performing Rights Society license and each artist playing needs to fill out a PRS form for every show, detailing which songs were played. This means that the owner of the publishing receives a PRS cheque as payment for their work being performed.

However, Noel must grant permission for his younger brother Liam to use his penned Oasis tracks when they are broadcast or used for his films. Noel famously denied Liam the right to use Oasis songs in both his As You Were and Knebworth 22 documentaries.

Liam and Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion photo. Picture: Simon Emmett

Is Noel Gallagher going on tour next year?

Yes indeed, following the news of their reunion Noel and his brother Liam will be embarking on an Oasis Live '25 tour. So far, they have revealed a whopping 17 dates in the UK & Ireland, which have already sold out.

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

Oasis: the road to the reunion

What is Noel Gallagher's net worth?

Noel Gallagher's exact net worth is not known, but according to celebritynetworth.com, the Oasis rocker is thought to be worth approximately $70 million (approx £53.3 million). Given the the most recent news of an Oasis reunion and reports that the brothers could be set to make at least £50 million each, we can expect this figure to look at lot bigger by the end of 2025.

Noel Gallagher - According To Google

READ MORE: