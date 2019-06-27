WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions
27 June 2019, 18:00 | Updated: 27 June 2019, 18:14
Why does Liam Gallagher stand like that? Why does Liam Gallagher wear a parka? All of these questions and more are answered by the man himself. As you were!
Liam Gallagher is a many of many moods. As the former Oasis frontman announces new UK tour dates and readies his second solo album Why Me. Why Not?, Radio X has decided to get to the bottom of some of the biggest questions that people want to ask the singer.
We gave Liam the most Googled queries about him and asked him to answer them. He covers everything from the meaning behind the title of his new LP, the meaning of the song Paper Crown and why he always wears a parka.
We also get to find out: How tall is Liam Gallagher? How far does Liam Gallagher run each day? Would he ever run a marathon and what would put him off?
Watch our video and find out more than you ever thought you’d ever know about William John Paul Gallagher.
Liam Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album is set for release on 20 September 2019. It’s the follow up to 2017’s No 1 aLP As You Were, which spawned the hits Wall Of Glass and For What It’s Worth.
Liam has also announced new UK tour dates for November, kicking off on Monday 11 November at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena and ending on the 28th with a huge show at London’s O2.
Fans can pre-order the album new album here to gain early access for tickets.
Liam Gallagher November 2019 UK Tour Dates
11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
12 November - Birmingham, Arena
14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live
15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 November - Manchester Arena
21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
24 November - Dublin, 3Arena
26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 November - London, O2 Arena