WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Why does Liam Gallagher stand like that? Why does Liam Gallagher wear a parka? All of these questions and more are answered by the man himself. As you were!

Liam Gallagher is a many of many moods. As the former Oasis frontman announces new UK tour dates and readies his second solo album Why Me. Why Not?, Radio X has decided to get to the bottom of some of the biggest questions that people want to ask the singer.

We gave Liam the most Googled queries about him and asked him to answer them. He covers everything from the meaning behind the title of his new LP, the meaning of the song Paper Crown and why he always wears a parka.

We also get to find out: How tall is Liam Gallagher? How far does Liam Gallagher run each day? Would he ever run a marathon and what would put him off?

Watch our video and find out more than you ever thought you’d ever know about William John Paul Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album is set for release on 20 September 2019. It’s the follow up to 2017’s No 1 aLP As You Were, which spawned the hits Wall Of Glass and For What It’s Worth.

Liam has also announced new UK tour dates for November, kicking off on Monday 11 November at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena and ending on the 28th with a huge show at London’s O2.

Fans can pre-order the album new album here to gain early access for tickets.

Liam Gallagher announces UK tour dates for November 2019. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher November 2019 UK Tour Dates

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena