Liam Gallagher at 54: Everything you should know about the Oasis frontman

Liam Gallagher attends the premiere of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger at 7th. September 2026. Picture: Julie Edwards/Alamy Live News

By Jenny Mensah

As the Oasis frontman turns another year older, we take a look at facts and trivia about the Rock N Roll Star.

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Liam Gallagher turns 54 on the 21st September 2025.

The Oasis rocker isn't shy when it comes to talking about himself, but how much do you really know about the Manchester rocker, Britpop icon and all-round Rock 'N Roll Star?

Find out everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher including his age, date of birth, how many Oasis songs he wrote, his solo career, his kids and relationship history, net worth and and much, much more.

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

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How old is Liam Gallagher?

Liam Gallagher was born on 21st September 1972, which at the time of this article's 2026 update makes him 53 years old.

What star sign is Liam Gallagher?

Liam Gallagher's 21st September birthday makes him a Virgo.

What is Liam Gallagher's real name?

Liam Gallagher's full name is William John Paul Gallagher - a very proper sounding name befitting of his Irish Catholic background.

Despite William being fairly common, not everyone was aware this was the rocker's full name until fairly recently...

Your names William ?! 😂 — Paul (@pauljg82) September 26, 2017

Who are Liam Gallagher's parents?

Liam is the son of Irish immigrants Thomas and Peggy Gallagher. Peggy is the beloved matriarch of the family and he often refers to her in public. However, his father is estranged from the family and Liam has previously opened up about him being abusive to their mother and eldest brothers Paul and Noel.

Liam Gallagher and his mother Peggy in 1995. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Does Liam Gallagher have other siblings?

Other than his Oasis bandmate brother Noel Gallagher, Liam has another brother Paul - who is the eldest of the three, who was often seen with Liam on his solo tour, taking photos of his live shows as well as joining his clan on holiday. According to reports, the brothers are also believed have an alleged half-sister called Emma Davies, who is said to be the result of an affair his father Thomas had.

Gallagher Family Portrait in the mid 1970s. Picture: Dan Callister/Liaison

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How many albums did Liam Gallagher release with Oasis?

Liam Gallagher was with Oasis since they formed in Manchester in 1991 until Noel left in 2009 and released seven studio items in total with the band:

Definitely Maybe (1994)

(What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Be Here Now (1997)

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000)

Heathen Chemistry (2002)

Don't Believe the Truth (2005)

Dig Out Your Soul (2008)

Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

Little James (2000)

Songbird (2002)

Love Like A Bomb (2005)

Pass Me Down the Wine (2005)

I’m Outta Time (2008)

Born On A Different Cloud (2002)

Better Man (2002)

The Meaning of Soul (2005)

Guess God Thinks I'm Abel (2008)

Ain't Got Nothin' (2008)

I Believe In All (2008)

Won't Let You Down (2005)

Boy With The Blues (2005/08)

Soldier On (2008)

Liam Gallagher has released three solo studio albums, three live albums and a joint album. Picture: Press

How many solo albums does Liam Gallagher have?

The question isn't as straightforward as you might think as Liam Gallagher has released three studio solo albums, three solo live albums and a joint album.

The Manchester rocker has technically released three studio albums; As You Were (2017) , Why Me? Why Not. (2019) and C'Mon You Know (2022) , which have all scored a No.1 on the UK album charts.

, and , which have all scored a No.1 on the UK album charts. The rocker has also released three live albums so far; MTV Unplugged at Hull City Hall (2020); Down By The River Thames (2022); and Knebworth 22 (2023), which have all topped the UK album charts.

(2020); (2022); and (2023), which have all topped the UK album charts. Liam also released a self-titled joint album with John Squire in 2023, which included the singles Just Another Rainbow and Mars To Liverpool.

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Is Liam Gallagher married?

Liam Gallagher was previously married to Patsy Kensit from 1997 - 2000, to Nicole Appleton from 2008 - 2014 and he is currently with Debbie Gwyther. The pair got engaged back in 2019 and while they had to change their wedding plans due to the pandemic, it is not clear whether they have officially tied the knot.

How many children does Liam Gallagher have?

Liam Gallagher has four children; Lennon (26) from his marriage to Patsy Kensit, Molly (27) from his affair with Lisa Moorish, Gene (24) from his marriage to All Saints star Nicole Appleton and another daughter, Gemma, from his affair with New York journalist Lisa Ghorbani.

Why does Liam Gallagher sing with his hands behind his back?

It's well known that the Oasis legend's preferred stance on stage is to sing up toward his mic with his hands behind his back, but why is this? Liam has previously said on the Definitely Maybe DVD that his ionic stance allows him to project more and bring more power to his performance.

Liam Gallagher performs at Oasis Live '25 at Heaton Park. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

How many pets does Liam Gallagher have?

On at our last count, Liam Gallagher has three pets: Two cats called Sid and Nancy, who he adopted at Wood Green, The Animals Charity back in 2018 and one dog named Buttons, who he adopted from a shelter in Thailand. Liam is so in love with his dog, he admitted he doesn't want to leave her to go on tour.

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

Does Liam Gallagher have to pay Noel to sing Oasis songs?

No. Noel Gallagher does get paid every time Liam Gallagher performs an Oasis song penned by him, but it's not coming from his brother's pocket. There is the matter of Performing Rights. All music venues are required to have a Performing Rights Society license and each artist playing needs to fill out a PRS form for every show, detailing which songs were played. This means that the owner of the publishing receives a PRS cheque as payment for their work being performed.

However, Liam Gallagher must get permission granted by Noel to use his penned Oasis tracks when they are broadcast or used for his films and documentaries. Noel famously denied Liam the right to use Oasis songs in both his As You Were and Knebworth 22 documentaries, which Liam has addressed on both occasions.

Most recently he told his fans on X (formerly Twitter): "No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man".

No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2022

Is Liam Gallagher on tour?

Following the news of their reunion Liam and his brother Noel embarked on their epic Live '25 tour dates. Earlier this month, the brothers confirmed that they will return next year for their Oasis Live '27 reunion dates.

So far, the brothers will play 38 dates across the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe and the United States, which include a residency at Manchester's Etihad Stadium and a return to Knebworth.

Oasis announce Live '27 dates. Picture: Press

Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

Oasis: the road to the reunion

What is Liam Gallagher's net worth?

Liam Gallagher's exact net worth is not known, but according to celebritynetworth.com, the Oasis legend is thought to be worth approximately. $60 million (approx £51.4 million).

Thanks to the band's mammoth Oasis Live '25 dates, Noel and Liam made the Times Rich List for the first time ever, where they were ranked among the Top 11 of richest musicians in the UK and an estimated £375 million between them.

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

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