Liam Gallagher: Facts about the Oasis legend on his 51st Birthday

Liam Gallagher plays Knebworth in 2022. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis legend celebrates his birthday today, but how much do you know about the Rock 'N' Roll Star?

Liam Gallagher celebrates his birthday today, meaning he's spent 51 BIBLICAL years on this earth so far.

The former Oasis frontman isn't shy about talking about himself, but how much do you really know about the Manchester rocker, Britpop icon and all-round Rock 'N Roll Star?

Find out everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher including his age, date of birth, how many Oasis songs he wrote, his kids, his star sign and much more.

How old is Liam Gallagher?

Liam Gallagher was born on 21st September 1972, which at the time of this article makes him 51 years old.

What star sign is Liam Gallagher?

Liam Gallagher's 21st September birthday makes him a Virgo.

What is Liam Gallagher's real name?

Liam Gallagher's full name is William John Paul Gallagher - A very proper sounding name befitting of his Irish Catholic background.

Despite William being a fairly common name, not everyone was aware this was the rocker's real moniker until fairly recently.

Your names William ?! 😂 — Paul (@pauljg82) September 26, 2017

Who are Liam Gallagher's parents?

Liam is the son of Irish immigrants Thomas and Peggy Gallagher. Peggy is the beloved matriarch of the family and he often refers to her in public. However, his father is estranged from the family and Liam has previously opened up about him being abusive to their mother and eldest brothers Paul and Noel.

Does Liam Gallagher have other siblings?

Other than his estranged brother Noel Gallagher, Liam has another brother Paul - who is the eldest of the three. Paul is often seen with Liam on tour, taking photos of his live shows as well as joining his clan on holiday.

Gallagher Family Portrait in the mid 1970s. Picture: Dan Callister/Liaison

How many albums did Liam Gallagher release with Oasis?

Liam Gallagher was with Oasis since they formed in Manchester in 1991 until 2009 and released seven studio items in total with the band:

Definitely Maybe (1994)

(What's the Story) Morning Glory? (1995)

Be Here Now (1997)

Standing on the Shoulder of Giants (2000)

Heathen Chemistry (2002)

Don't Believe the Truth (2005)

Dig Out Your Soul (2008)

Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

Little James (2000)

Songbird (2002)

Love Like A Bomb (2005)

Pass Me Down the Wine (2005)

I’m Outta Time (2008)

Born On A Different Cloud (2002)

Better Man (2002)

The Meaning of Soul (2005)

Guess God Thinks I'm Abel (2008)

Ain't Got Nothin' (2008)

I Believe In All (2008)

Won't Let You Down (2005)

Boy With The Blues (2005/08)

Soldier On (2008)

Liam Gallagher has released three solo albums so far. Picture: Press

How many solo albums does Liam Gallagher have?

Three. Liam Gallagher has released three studio albums; As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not. (2019) and C'Mon You Know (2022), which have all scored a No.1 on the UK album charts. The Manchester rocker has also released three live albums so far. MTV Unplugged at Hull City Hall (2020), Down By The River Thames (2022) and Knebworth 22 (2023), which have all topped the UK album charts,

Is Liam Gallagher married?

Liam Gallagher was previously married to Patsy Kensit from 1997 - 2000 , to Nicole Appleton from 2008 - 2014 and he is currently with Debbie Gwyther. The pair got engaged back in 2019 and while they had to change their wedding plans due to the pandemic, it is not clear whether they have officially tied the knot.

How many children does Liam Gallagher have?

Liam Gallagher has four children; Lennon (24) from his marriage to Patsy Kensit, Molly (25) from his affair with Lisa Moorish, Gene (22) from his marriage to All Saints star Nicole Appleton and another daughter, Gemma, from his affair with New York journalist Lisa Ghorbani.

Why does Liam Gallagher sing with his hands behind his back?

It's well known that the Oasis legend preferred stance on stage is to sing up toward his mic with his hands behind his back, but why is this? Liam has previously said on the Definitely Maybe DVD that his ionic stance allows him to project more and bring more power to his performance.

Liam Gallagher sings in his iconic stance with his hands behind his back in 2023. Picture: Claudio Veneroni/ipa-agency ne/Shutterstock

How many pets does Liam Gallagher have?

On at our last count, Liam Gallagher has three pets: Two cats called Sid and Nancy, who he adopted at Wood Green, The Animals Charity back in 2018 and one dog named Bottles, who he recently adopted from a shelter in Thailand.

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

Does Liam Gallagher have to pay Noel to sing Oasis songs?

No. Noel Gallagher does get paid every time Liam Gallagher performs an Oasis song penned by him, but it's not coming from his brother's pocket. There is the matter of Performing Rights. All music venues are required to have a Performing Rights Society license and each artist playing needs to fill out a PRS form for every show, detailing which songs were played. This means that the owner of the publishing receives a PRS cheque as payment for their work being performed.

However, Liam Gallagher must get permission granted by Noel to use his penned Oasis tracks when they are broadcast or used for his films and documentaries. Noel famously denied Liam the write to use Oasis songs in both his As You Were and Knebworth 22 documentaries, which Liam has addressed on both occasions.

Most recently he told his fans on X (formerly Twitter): "No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man".

No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2022

What is Liam Gallagher's net worth?

Liam Gallagher's exact net worth is not known, but according to celebritynetworth.com, the Oasis legend is thought to be worth approximately. $8 million (approx £6.5 million). We imagine due to his successful solo career and several sold out dates, this figure may be on the rise.