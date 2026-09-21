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21 September 2026, 16:00
As the Oasis frontman turns another year older, we take a look at facts and trivia about the Rock N Roll Star.
Liam Gallagher turns 54 on the 21st September 2025.
The Oasis rocker isn't shy when it comes to talking about himself, but how much do you really know about the Manchester rocker, Britpop icon and all-round Rock 'N Roll Star?
Find out everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher including his age, date of birth, how many Oasis songs he wrote, his solo career, his kids and relationship history, net worth and and much, much more.
Liam Gallagher was born on 21st September 1972, which at the time of this article's 2026 update makes him 53 years old.
Liam Gallagher's 21st September birthday makes him a Virgo.
Liam Gallagher's full name is William John Paul Gallagher - a very proper sounding name befitting of his Irish Catholic background.
Despite William being fairly common, not everyone was aware this was the rocker's full name until fairly recently...
Your names William ?! 😂— Paul (@pauljg82) September 26, 2017
Liam is the son of Irish immigrants Thomas and Peggy Gallagher. Peggy is the beloved matriarch of the family and he often refers to her in public. However, his father is estranged from the family and Liam has previously opened up about him being abusive to their mother and eldest brothers Paul and Noel.
Other than his Oasis bandmate brother Noel Gallagher, Liam has another brother Paul - who is the eldest of the three, who was often seen with Liam on his solo tour, taking photos of his live shows as well as joining his clan on holiday. According to reports, the brothers are also believed have an alleged half-sister called Emma Davies, who is said to be the result of an affair his father Thomas had.
Liam Gallagher was with Oasis since they formed in Manchester in 1991 until Noel left in 2009 and released seven studio items in total with the band:
Liam Gallagher was previously married to Patsy Kensit from 1997 - 2000, to Nicole Appleton from 2008 - 2014 and he is currently with Debbie Gwyther. The pair got engaged back in 2019 and while they had to change their wedding plans due to the pandemic, it is not clear whether they have officially tied the knot.
Liam Gallagher has four children; Lennon (26) from his marriage to Patsy Kensit, Molly (27) from his affair with Lisa Moorish, Gene (24) from his marriage to All Saints star Nicole Appleton and another daughter, Gemma, from his affair with New York journalist Lisa Ghorbani.
It's well known that the Oasis legend's preferred stance on stage is to sing up toward his mic with his hands behind his back, but why is this? Liam has previously said on the Definitely Maybe DVD that his ionic stance allows him to project more and bring more power to his performance.
On at our last count, Liam Gallagher has three pets: Two cats called Sid and Nancy, who he adopted at Wood Green, The Animals Charity back in 2018 and one dog named Buttons, who he adopted from a shelter in Thailand. Liam is so in love with his dog, he admitted he doesn't want to leave her to go on tour.
Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions
No. Noel Gallagher does get paid every time Liam Gallagher performs an Oasis song penned by him, but it's not coming from his brother's pocket. There is the matter of Performing Rights. All music venues are required to have a Performing Rights Society license and each artist playing needs to fill out a PRS form for every show, detailing which songs were played. This means that the owner of the publishing receives a PRS cheque as payment for their work being performed.
However, Liam Gallagher must get permission granted by Noel to use his penned Oasis tracks when they are broadcast or used for his films and documentaries. Noel famously denied Liam the right to use Oasis songs in both his As You Were and Knebworth 22 documentaries, which Liam has addressed on both occasions.
Most recently he told his fans on X (formerly Twitter): "No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man".
No oasis songs as the angry squirt has blocked them he also blocked the oasis I sang for Taylor Hawkins tribute he’s a horrible little man— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 19, 2022
Following the news of their reunion Liam and his brother Noel embarked on their epic Live '25 tour dates. Earlier this month, the brothers confirmed that they will return next year for their Oasis Live '27 reunion dates.
So far, the brothers will play 38 dates across the UK, Ireland, mainland Europe and the United States, which include a residency at Manchester's Etihad Stadium and a return to Knebworth.
Oasis: the road to the reunion
Liam Gallagher's exact net worth is not known, but according to celebritynetworth.com, the Oasis legend is thought to be worth approximately. $60 million (approx £51.4 million).
Thanks to the band's mammoth Oasis Live '25 dates, Noel and Liam made the Times Rich List for the first time ever, where they were ranked among the Top 11 of richest musicians in the UK and an estimated £375 million between them.
Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions