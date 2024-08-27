Oasis confirm reunion with 2025 UK & Ireland dates including Wembley Stadium and Heaton Park

27 August 2024, 08:12 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 14:00

Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announce Oasis reunion
Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel have announced an Oasis reunion. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion, with dates which will mark their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years.

Oasis have officially confirmed their reunion for 2025.

After much teasing and feverish speculation throughout the years, the moment fans of the Britpop band have waited for is finally here!

14 years and 364 days to the day since they split, Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced their plans to play a string of dates in the UK and Ireland next year, which will see them visit Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, London's Wembley Stadium, plus of course epic homecoming shows at Manchester's Heaton Park.

Oasis commented in a press release:

“The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned. 

The great wait is over. 

Come see."

"It will not be televised.”

The press release also teased: "Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year."

See the announcement on X, which was captioned: "This is it, this is happening"

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

The news comes after rumours of a potential Oasis reunion went into overdrive across the August Bank Holiday Weekend, with reports suggesting the previously estranged brothers were primed to get the band back together imminently.

Noel and Liam Gallagher: about to make a big announcement on 27th August?
Noel and Liam Gallagher previously teased a huge announcement on Tuesday 27th August . Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Liam then added fuel to the fire during his sets at Reading and Leeds Festival and the Gallagher brothers and the official Oasis account all shared a teaser, which bore the date "27.08.24," pointing to a special announcement on Tuesday at 8am.

The same message was also shown on the screens at Blossoms' huge homecoming gig in Wythenshawe, Manchester on Sunday.

It's still yet to be seen which Oasis band members they would be joined with on the live dates, but Bonehead told Radio X that his plectrums were ready.

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

