Oasis confirm reunion with 2025 UK & Ireland dates including Wembley Stadium and Heaton Park
27 August 2024, 08:12 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 14:00
The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion, with dates which will mark their first UK and Ireland shows in 16 years.
Oasis have officially confirmed their reunion for 2025.
After much teasing and feverish speculation throughout the years, the moment fans of the Britpop band have waited for is finally here!
14 years and 364 days to the day since they split, Liam and Noel Gallagher have announced their plans to play a string of dates in the UK and Ireland next year, which will see them visit Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, London's Wembley Stadium, plus of course epic homecoming shows at Manchester's Heaton Park.
Oasis commented in a press release:
“The guns have fallen silent.
The stars have aligned.
The great wait is over.
Come see."
"It will not be televised.”
The press release also teased: "Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year."
See the announcement on X, which was captioned: "This is it, this is happening"
“This is it, this is happening”— Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024
Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)
Dates:
Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July
Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July
London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August
Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb
See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:
JULY 2025:
- 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th - London, Wembley Stadium
AUGUST 2025:
- 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th - Dublin, Croke Park
How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:
- Tickets for the UK dates go on sale from 9am on Saturday, August 31st and will be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk, www.gigsandtours.com and www.seetickets.com.
- Dublin tickets will be available on the same day from 8am IST from www.ticketmaster.ie.
The news comes after rumours of a potential Oasis reunion went into overdrive across the August Bank Holiday Weekend, with reports suggesting the previously estranged brothers were primed to get the band back together imminently.
Liam then added fuel to the fire during his sets at Reading and Leeds Festival and the Gallagher brothers and the official Oasis account all shared a teaser, which bore the date "27.08.24," pointing to a special announcement on Tuesday at 8am.
August 25, 2024
The same message was also shown on the screens at Blossoms' huge homecoming gig in Wythenshawe, Manchester on Sunday.
August 25, 2024
Oasis!? Video teaser for the long awaited reunion appears straight just after Blossoms finished their homecoming gig at #livefromwythenshawepark @MENnewsdesk @CityLifeManc #oasisreunion pic.twitter.com/JuCdTla69s— Aidan McCartney (@aidanmccartney) August 25, 2024
It's still yet to be seen which Oasis band members they would be joined with on the live dates, but Bonehead told Radio X that his plectrums were ready.
Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion
