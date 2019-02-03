VIDEO: Is Oasis ballad Songbird Liam Gallagher's most honest track?

We celebrate 16 years of the Liam Gallagher-penned Oasis track by delving into its story and meaning.

Today marks 26 years since Oasis released their Songbird single on 3 February 2003.

The song, which featured on the Manchester band's fifth studio album, Heathen Chemistry, saw Liam Gallagher take on songwriting duties for the very first time - ditching the bravado in favour of a delicate two minutes and eight second ditty.

Here's everything you need to know about the track here...

Who is Songbird about?

Songbird was written for Liam Gallagher's then-partner Nicole Appleton, who was a part of '90s and '00s girlband All Saints.

Gallagher and Appleton married in February 2008 and shared a son together, Gene, who was born in 2001.

To this day, the lyrics are some of the most honest that Gallagher has ever penned, conjuring Appleton as a winged muse who offers up a love he'd "never felt" before.

"Gonna write a song so she can see/

Give her all the love she gives to me/

Talk of better days that have yet to come/

Never felt this love from anyone"

READ MORE: What's the story behind Live Forever by Oasis?

What was the reception to Songbird?

Songbird is a firm favourite among Oasis fans, peaking at No.3 on the UK singles chart.

Liam's estranged brother Noel Gallagher has always liked to joke about the length of the track, but speaking in a throwback interview he said: "It's one of our best tunes. It doesn't matter who wrote it."

Liam added: "I wrote that as a one-off. I was in France in this massive fucking mansion, doing our album. I went out one day sat under a tree, had a bit of a biblical moment and that was it. Didn't do it to present [to] Noel, I just wrote it.

"It took three minutes and I think I wrote all the words pretty much there and then."

Referencing how he'd written few songs since, he joked: "And that was that then. I got writer's block, only I've only just picked the board up!"

Noel revealed in the interview: "I even have to push to get it into the set because he won't have it. 'Do you think it drags on a bit?' It's two minutes and one second long! What fucking crazy drugs are you on?"

Watch the clip here, which is taken from their Lock The Box interview DV from their Stop The Clocks boxset:

READ MORE: Oasis split! The full story of the Gallagher brothers' feud

Liam Gallagher's two-minute love song might last forever, but the relationship unfortunately didn't.

His marriage to Nicole Appleton broke down after it emerged Liam had fathered a secret love child after a fling with journalist Liza Ghorbani, and the pair divorced in April 2014.

But that's not where the story ends...

In 2016 All Saints reunited and released One Strike as their comeback single.

The track charted the traumatic breakdown of Gallagher and Appleton's marriage and even pinpointed the moment she found out about the news.

"And with one strike/

My world lights up in a fire/

Call it a sign"

All Saints bandmate and chief songwriter Shaznay Lewis told i-D magazine: "It’s about conversations I was having with Nic at the time when she was going through personal things in her life. And as a friend I was just inspired to write about it. I was feeling Nic’s life.

"It’s about a moment. A phone call. The phrase ‘one strike’ is about how your life can just change in one instant. You can be walking down the road, you’ve just left your family at home and everything’s hunky dory, then when you go back home they’re gone."

Watch the video for One Strike here:

Lewis continued: "On one side of the door your life’s amazing, on the other side it changes just like that.” Nicole’s sister, Natalie, adds of the track: “The first few times I heard it in my car, I couldn’t stop crying because I could hear so clearly what it was about.”

As The Mirror reports, it was revealed in court during their lengthy divorce battle that Nicole Appleton was called on the phone by Gallagher while on holiday to deliver the news of his extra-marital affair and the child which had come as a result.

Cut to October 2017 and Liam Gallagher is releasing his debut solo album As You Were.

On its tracklisting is For What It's Worth, a song which seems to see the brazen rock 'n' roll star show his softer side once again.

The track, which was co-written with Simon Jons and produced by Grech-Marguerat, doesn't overtly mention his ex wife, but it does seem to hint at "mistakes" that were made and apologises for the "hurt" he's caused.

"For what it's worth, I'm sorry for the hurt/

I'll be the first to say, I made my own mistakes/

For what it's worth, I know it's just a word and words betray/

But sometimes we lose our way"

Watch Liam Gallagher talk about the track here:

Speaking to Chris Moyles about the single, he said: "It's a classic man. I guess it's the most Oasis-y song on the album. It's a top tune."

If Songbird isn't the most vulnerable and honest of Liam Gallagher's songs, then perhaps it has now become a close second to For What It's Worth, which seems to admit all the wrongdoings of his past.

Whatever you think of the track, it's two minutes of Liam Gallagher in a place we rarely see him; honest, vulnerable and eerily calm.

READ MORE: Where's the cover from (What's The Story) Morning Glory taken?

Watch Liam Gallagher play an acoustic version of Wonderwall live on the Radio X rooftop: