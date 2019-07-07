Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

Liam Gallagher on stage with Oasis in 2000. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Noel is the Gallagher brother who masterminded most of the classic Oasis songs, but which ones did Liam pen?

Noel Gallagher is well known as the songwriting genius behind Oasis classics like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger, Live Forever and Champagne Supernova… but let’s not forget that brother Liam has also penned a few Oasis tunes in his time.

Let’s take a look at which Oasis songs Liam Gallagher wrote…

Little James (2000) Liam’s first writing credit was for this sweet tune on Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants in 2000. Noel explained that with Gem Archer and Andy Bell in the band, the songwriting duties started to be shared: “I’d slowed down as a writer and didn’t feel like I could keep writing 20 songs every two years.” Little James is written about his partner Patsy Kensit’s son, whose father is Jim Kerr, frontman of Scottish band Simple Minds. James was six at the time: “You live for your toys, even though they make noise / Have you ever played with plasticine / Or even tried a trampoline?” Songbird (2002) 2002’s Heathen Chemistry saw Liam Gallagher come out from under the shadow of Noel and get no less than three songs on an Oasis album. Written for Nicole Appleton, his fiancée at the time, Songbird had the honour of being the fourth single to be taken from the album. Noel complimented Liam’s song at the time, telling the Sydney Morning Herald: “Songbird blew my head off when I first heard it because it was that f**king simple and that direct.” Heathen Chemistry ended with two other Liam compositions (apart from a Noel-penned “secret” track): Born On A Different Cloud and Better Man. Love Like A Bomb (2005) By the time of Don’t Believe The Truth in 2005, Liam was on a songwriting roll - he supplied two songs for the ban’s sixth album: The Meaning Of Soul and Guess God Thinks I’m Abel, plus a third with guitarist Gem Archer, Love Like A Bomb. Pass Me Down the Wine (2005) Let’s not forget Liam’s contribution to the single The Importance of Being Idle (from Don’t Believe The Truth), he penned the b-side Pass Me Down The Wine. “What you got tomorrow? / Only pain and sorrow,” it goes. I’m Outta Time (2008) Liam’s greatest composition for his old band? This wistful ballad appeared on the final Oasis album (to date! to date!), Dig Out Your Soul. The album also includes the Liam songs Ain't Got Nothin’ and Soldier On; plus the special edition of the LP included the tracks I Believe in All and Boy With The Blues, both penned by Gallagher Jr.

