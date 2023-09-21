50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes
21 September 2023, 08:00 | Updated: 21 September 2023, 12:46
To celebrate Liam Gallagher's birthday, let's remember some of the most rock 'n' roll things he's said over the past half-century.
-
“I’m not an entertainer. But I do entertain people.”
-
“I see myself as one of the f**king true great rock’n’roll singers on the planet.”
Noisey, June 2017
-
"I was walking along and this chair came flying past me, and another, and another, and I thought, man, is this gonna be a good night."
-
“I’m not thinking about anything except getting the message across. I don’t even know what the f**king message is!”
-
"I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week."
Esquire, April 2022
-
“I thought we’d be the Stones, doing it until the day we died. For it to implode like that was disastrous."
On the Oasis split, Readers Digest July 2022
-
“I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way.”
-
“That voice, which used to be very distant, saying, ‘Go to bed. You’re not going out tonight,’ is now very loud."
Readers Digest July 2022
-
“I’ll never have a bad word about Oasis, it was f**king amazing. It’s why I’m adored by millions. But it’s over.”
-
"I enjoy getting up early. I like the morning. I like the quiet. You go out at eleven and all the lunatics are out."
Esquire, April 2022
-
"Sure Noel is good. But I'm better."
Addict, February 1995
-
"[Noel] doesn’t want to know because he doesn’t want to have to deal with the emotions. It would be nice to go out for a beer and all that, but there you go.”
Readers Digest July 2022
-
“I’ve only been down Oxford Street once. It was a few years ago after an awards ceremony. It was three in the morning. And I got arrested.”
-
"Stone Roses 1989. I was in the crowd and I thought f**k this, I'm off to do it myself."
The Telegraph, August 1997
-
“I’ve mellowed, but not in the sense of liking Radiohead or Coldplay.”
-
“I’m an average lad who was born in Burnage who played conkers. Conkers, mate. Conkers. The lot. And now I'm in a band and nothing's changed.”
-
"All I want is to do my gigs, sing my songs, have a couple of pints and go on holiday with my family and my missus."
The Guardian, May 2022
-
I’m not sure if I believe in God, but if he’s meant to be the main guy, then maybe I’d give him a kick in the b*llocks and say: “What the f**k are you doing, letting all these young kids get killed in these wars?"
The Guardian, May 2022
-
“Rock stars exercising? I don't think it's right. You either got it or you ain’t.”
-
"I've been there, bought the T-shirt. If you ever need to have a chat about anything, I’m your man."
Esquire, April 2022
-
“That’s the story of my life, mate, I’m always having to go one louder.”
-
"If you don’t like what you’re doing, it must be strange."
Esquire, April 2022
-
“'Oh, I’ve heard [Wonderwall] a million times'. Well, you’re going to f**king hear it another million times."
Esquire, April 2022
-
"I’m constantly brushing my teeth. Whenever I walk past a toothbrush I’ll have a little go."
The Face, September 2019
-
“I ain’t no politician or preacher, but I know what’s right.”
The Face, August 1994
-
"Dave Grohl is the most inspiring musician person on the PLANET today."
Twitter, September 2022
-
"I m not drinking till my birthday - I’ve had enough of the truth juice."
Twitter, September 2022
-
"Would I give Noel a kidney? Without a doubt. Of course I would. He’s my brother, man, and I love him."
The Guardian, May 2022
-
"Would I go on Love Island? I ain't got the body for it."
LadBible, June 2022
-
"I f***ing hate sleeping, me. I wish I didn't have to sleep, it's such a waste or time. I'd rather be up, living."
NME, July 1997
-
"I think it's good being a bit dangerous. There's a few more kids going out going, 'F*** it, I can have what I want out of life'."
Rolling Stone, May 1995
-
"It's just me and me brother having arguments in a band. If we weren't in a band, we'd be havin' it in the house. If we had a greengrocers, Gallagher's Greengrocers, we'd argue over which way we set out the apples or the f***in' pears."
Rolling Stone, May 1995
-
"I'm not a pop star. I'm a rock 'n'roll star. And I'm mad for it."
NME, July 1997
-
"All that tabloid stuff is a pain in the arse, isn't it? I'd rather they wrote about me than some other dick. I'm interesting."
NME, July 1997
-
"I am the most spiritual person in the world. I have feelings no-one else has."
GQ, February 1998
-
"I stopped believing in God because of what happened to me mam. She thought she couldn't get divorced because that meant she couldn't take the body of Christ, which she'd been brought up to believe in."
The Telegraph, August 1997
-
"I've got GCSEs in music and in life and you don't get them from school. You get them from eating your porridge."
The Telegraph, August 1997
-
"I don't worship John Lennon. I'm just intrigued by his life and how being a good person you can still come across like a c**t."
The Telegraph, August 1997
-
"American journalists - they’re wankers. They want grungey f**king people. They get a bright bunch like us, with deodorant on, they don’t get it."
The Telegraph, August 1997
-
"Who the f*** are these people cancelling you, anyway? The cancelling people just speak for the cancelled world, they don't f**king speak for everyone."
2 Johnnies Podcast May 2022
-
"I'd much rather be in a band, all bashing it out together."
MOJO, April 2022
-
"The best book I ever read was The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, when I was ten. I love the idea of opening a cupboard door, you step inside and there's a lion and you're being chased through the snow."
GQ, February 1998
-
"I don't want to be a pop star. The thought of that makes me want to jump off a f**king roof."
MOJO, May 2022
-
"I’ve not drank booze on stage since that famous Wembley gig..."
Radio X, March 2022
-
"I think we're both the problem and the problem is that [Noel] thinks he's not the problem."
The Jonathan Ross Show, November 2020
-
"I don't think we were a Britpop band, we were just Oasis."
Filter, April 2005
-
"Not being loved and not being able to love. That's my biggest fear."
Q magazine, May 2020
-
"I don't hate anything. I've got lots of love. I love my children. I love life. I love getting up in the morning. I love going out at night. I'm surrounded by great things."
Filter, April 2005
-
"Without [my] voice [Noel] would still be ironing Clint Boon's knickers."
Twitter September 2020
-
"If you like The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Pink Floyd or Neil Young- that's it. You're away. You don't need to listen to anything else ever."
Q magazine, May 2002