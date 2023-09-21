50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

21 September 2023, 08:00 | Updated: 21 September 2023, 12:46

Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009
Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

To celebrate Liam Gallagher's birthday, let's remember some of the most rock 'n' roll things he's said over the past half-century.

  1. “I’m not an entertainer. But I do entertain people.”

    Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis at Knebworth, 1996
    Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis at Knebworth, 1996. Picture: Alamy

  2. “I see myself as one of the f**king true great rock’n’roll singers on the planet.”

    Noisey, June 2017

  3. "I was walking along and this chair came flying past me, and another, and another, and I thought, man, is this gonna be a good night."

  4. “I’m not thinking about anything except getting the message across. I don’t even know what the f**king message is!”

  5. "I like to think Oasis will get back together, but not this week."

    Esquire, April 2022

    Noel and Liam Gallagher in October 2008
    Noel and Liam Gallagher in October 2008. Picture: Alamy

  6. “I thought we’d be the Stones, doing it until the day we died. For it to implode like that was disastrous."

    On the Oasis split, Readers Digest July 2022

  7. “I am a tender, beautiful and loving guy that happens to slap a photographer now and then because they get in my way.”

  8. “That voice, which used to be very distant, saying, ‘Go to bed. You’re not going out tonight,’ is now very loud."

    Readers Digest July 2022

  9. “I’ll never have a bad word about Oasis, it was f**king amazing. It’s why I’m adored by millions. But it’s over.”

  10. "I enjoy getting up early. I like the morning. I like the quiet. You go out at eleven and all the lunatics are out."

    Esquire, April 2022

  11. "Sure Noel is good. But I'm better."

    Addict, February 1995

    Liam Gallagher playing with Oasis at TJs in Newport, Wales, May 3 1994.
    Liam Gallagher playing with Oasis at TJs in Newport, Wales, May 3 1994. Picture: Alamy/Rob Watkins

  12. "[Noel] doesn’t want to know because he doesn’t want to have to deal with the emotions. It would be nice to go out for a beer and all that, but there you go.”

    Readers Digest July 2022

  13. “I’ve only been down Oxford Street once. It was a few years ago after an awards ceremony. It was three in the morning. And I got arrested.”

  14. "Stone Roses 1989. I was in the crowd and I thought f**k this, I'm off to do it myself."

    The Telegraph, August 1997

  15. “I’ve mellowed, but not in the sense of liking Radiohead or Coldplay.”

    Liam Gallagher in Munich, March 1996
    Liam Gallagher in Munich, March 1996. Picture: Alamy

  16. “I’m an average lad who was born in Burnage who played conkers. Conkers, mate. Conkers. The lot. And now I'm in a band and nothing's changed.”

  17. "All I want is to do my gigs, sing my songs, have a couple of pints and go on holiday with my family and my missus."

    The Guardian, May 2022

  18. I’m not sure if I believe in God, but if he’s meant to be the main guy, then maybe I’d give him a kick in the b*llocks and say: “What the f**k are you doing, letting all these young kids get killed in these wars?"

    The Guardian, May 2022

  19. “Rock stars exercising? I don't think it's right. You either got it or you ain’t.”

    Liam Gallagher at Soccer Six in May 1996
    Liam Gallagher at Soccer Six in May 1996. Picture: Alamy

  20. "I've been there, bought the T-shirt. If you ever need to have a chat about anything, I’m your man."

    Esquire, April 2022

  21. “That’s the story of my life, mate, I’m always having to go one louder.”

  22. "If you don’t like what you’re doing, it must be strange."

    Esquire, April 2022

    Liam Gallagher at Mad Cool Festival, Spain, 2023
    Liam Gallagher at Mad Cool Festival, Spain, 2023. Picture: Alamy

  23. “'Oh, I’ve heard [Wonderwall] a million times'. Well, you’re going to f**king hear it another million times."

    Esquire, April 2022

  24. "I’m constantly brushing my teeth. Whenever I walk past a toothbrush I’ll have a little go."

    The Face, September 2019

  25. “I ain’t no politician or preacher, but I know what’s right.”

    The Face, August 1994

    Oasis performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2004
    Oasis performing at Glastonbury Festival in 2004. Picture: Alamy

  26. "Dave Grohl is the most inspiring musician person on the PLANET today."

    Twitter, September 2022

  27. "I m not drinking till my birthday - I’ve had enough of the truth juice."

    Twitter, September 2022

  28. "Would I give Noel a kidney? Without a doubt. Of course I would. He’s my brother, man, and I love him."

    The Guardian, May 2022

    Noel and Liam Gallagher in Japan, September 1994
    Noel and Liam Gallagher in Japan, September 1994. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

  29. "Would I go on Love Island? I ain't got the body for it."

    LadBible, June 2022

  30. "I f***ing hate sleeping, me. I wish I didn't have to sleep, it's such a waste or time. I'd rather be up, living."

    NME, July 1997

    Liam Gallagher at the BRIT Awards 2010
    Liam Gallagher at the BRIT Awards 2010. Picture: Alamy

  31. "I think it's good being a bit dangerous. There's a few more kids going out going, 'F*** it, I can have what I want out of life'."

    Rolling Stone, May 1995

  32. "It's just me and me brother having arguments in a band. If we weren't in a band, we'd be havin' it in the house. If we had a greengrocers, Gallagher's Greengrocers, we'd argue over which way we set out the apples or the f***in' pears."

    Rolling Stone, May 1995

  33. "I'm not a pop star. I'm a rock 'n'roll star. And I'm mad for it."

    NME, July 1997

    Liam Gallagher at GQ Men of The Year Awards 2017
    Liam Gallagher at GQ Men of The Year Awards 2017. Picture: Julie Edwards/Alamy Live News

  34. "All that tabloid stuff is a pain in the arse, isn't it? I'd rather they wrote about me than some other dick. I'm interesting."

    NME, July 1997

  35. "I am the most spiritual person in the world. I have feelings no-one else has."

    GQ, February 1998

  36. "I stopped believing in God because of what happened to me mam. She thought she couldn't get divorced because that meant she couldn't take the body of Christ, which she'd been brought up to believe in."

    The Telegraph, August 1997

    Oasis in concert in Frankfurt,Germany 1994
    Oasis in concert in Frankfurt,Germany 1994. Picture: Alamy

  37. "I've got GCSEs in music and in life and you don't get them from school. You get them from eating your porridge."

    The Telegraph, August 1997

  38. "I don't worship John Lennon. I'm just intrigued by his life and how being a good person you can still come across like a c**t."

    The Telegraph, August 1997

  39. "American journalists - they’re wankers. They want grungey f**king people. They get a bright bunch like us, with deodorant on, they don’t get it."

    The Telegraph, August 1997

  40. "Who the f*** are these people cancelling you, anyway? The cancelling people just speak for the cancelled world, they don't f**king speak for everyone."

    2 Johnnies Podcast May 2022

    Liam Gallagher in June 2022
    Liam Gallagher in June 2022. Picture: Europa Press via AP

  41. "I'd much rather be in a band, all bashing it out together."

    MOJO, April 2022

  42. "The best book I ever read was The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe, when I was ten. I love the idea of opening a cupboard door, you step inside and there's a lion and you're being chased through the snow."

    GQ, February 1998

  43. "I don't want to be a pop star. The thought of that makes me want to jump off a f**king roof."

    MOJO, May 2022

  44. "I’ve not drank booze on stage since that famous Wembley gig..."

    Radio X, March 2022

    Liam Gallagher in December 1997
    Liam Gallagher in December 1997. Picture: Alamy

  45. "I think we're both the problem and the problem is that [Noel] thinks he's not the problem."

    The Jonathan Ross Show, November 2020

  46. "I don't think we were a Britpop band, we were just Oasis."

    Filter, April 2005

  47. "Not being loved and not being able to love. That's my biggest fear."

    Q magazine, May 2020

    Oasis in 1996
    Oasis in 1996. Picture: Alamy

  48. "I don't hate anything. I've got lots of love. I love my children. I love life. I love getting up in the morning. I love going out at night. I'm surrounded by great things."

    Filter, April 2005

  49. "Without [my] voice [Noel] would still be ironing Clint Boon's knickers."

    Twitter September 2020

  50. "If you like The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Pink Floyd or Neil Young- that's it. You're away. You don't need to listen to anything else ever."

    Q magazine, May 2002

