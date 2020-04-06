Noel Gallagher's wife Sara MacDonald breaks silence on Liam Gallagher feud

Sara Gallagher and Oasis legend husband Noel Gallagher at the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison Reopening. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Sara MacDonald has given her take on the feud between the brothers and former Oasis bandmates.

Sara MacDonald has broken her silence on the feud between her husband Noel Gallagher and his estranged brother Liam.

The former PR met the Oasis guitarist and songwriter in 2000 and married him in 2011, but she revealed that problems started with Liam when she and Noel had a brief split after two years together.

“He rang me 11 times in one night," she told Vogue magazine. "It was ‘f**king bitch’ this, ‘f**king bitch’ that."

The 48-year-old also recalled a night when a fight erupted between the brothers in a hotel room. "They were rolling around like geckos. Noel’s shirt was in ribbons. We left, but then I realised I’d left my bag in there. Noel knocked on the door and it was hurled down the corridor.

"It just became untenable, exhausting."

Speaking to the fashion magazine about her children and the fact they have never met their uncle Liam she revealed: "Donovan’s new school friends can’t understand why he’s never met his uncle and he has started googling things.

"I’ve said, ‘You have to stop. You are going to read horrible things about us.’ I don’t want my boys to think that’s a normal relationship between brothers."

Referring to a recent spat with Liam and her stepdaughter Anais (which Liam apologised for on Twitter) she added: "She had a relationship with Liam growing up… and for your uncle to refer to you publicly as ‘his f**king kid," I think to myself, how much longer before he goes for Sonny or Donovan?"

The intimate interview, which saw Vogue visit the couple's new Hampshire home, also revealed that MacDonald has also engaged with law firm Schillings, who have put the media "on notice" about any defamatory tweets the Some Might Say singer has posted about her.

"I can’t believe it took me so long," she said after a recent thread from the former Oasis frontman is said to have driven her to seek advice.

"I want to make clear that Oasis is not my story. It’s their story, Noel and Liam’s," she said, giving her take on the whole affair from her point of view.

Stressing that she wanted these opinions to be hers and no one else's, she mused: "I think Noel was singled out and bullied by his father. It’s happening again. It’s a lonely, unpleasant place for Noel to be."

Liam Gallagher has since reacted to the interview on Twitter, paying particular attention to the part where his brother said: "I’ve often thought, ‘Let’s just do a gig.’ But I realised I would only be doing it to shut this f**king idiot up."

He pauses again, then fires back with a typical Gallagher-brother retort. "The only other thing I could come up with was burning his house down or smashing his car in… but that’s not going to solve anything, is it?"

See Liam's tweets on the subject below:

So I hear Noel Gallagher wants to burn my house down fucking hell im in total shock and they say im the 1 who goes round threatning people WOW — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 3, 2020

Shit me pants then for a second thought I could smell burning then I realised it was the toast burning c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 4, 2020

She always had bad breath but I don’t know if it’s enough to burn my house down you never know it could of got worse as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 4, 2020

