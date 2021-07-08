Why is Noel Gallagher called The Chief?

Noel Gallagher himself answers this and other burning questions in Radio X's "According To Google"...

2021 sees Noel Gallagher celebrate 10 years as a solo artist, another step in a remarkable career and neatly summarised in his new album Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011 - 2021).

Noel's done it all - been the key songwriter in Oasis, one of the biggest British bands of all time, smashed records and performed at every conceivable venue in the world.

But despite Gallagher senior having spoken a great many words about his life and work over the years, there are still a few mysteries about him. Which is why Radio X invited him to take part in our According To Google test.

Noel Gallagher in the Radio X studio, July 2021. Picture: Stefano Broli/Radio X

We took some of the most-Google questions about Noel Gallagher and asked the man himself to answer them. Straight from the horse's mouth, if you like.

For example: Why do people call Noel Gallagher "The Chief"? Where did that nickname come from and who started it?

Well," says Noel, "This goes back to being at school. I used to call everybody 'chief'.

"And then I think it was Guigs, who was Oasis' bass player, who started to call me 'Chief', I guess because I was the band leader. So everybody just started to call me 'The Chief'.

He added: "It's slightly embarrassing, because I'm not in any way f**ing capable of being chief of anything!"

