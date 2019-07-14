QUIZ: Who said it: Noel or Liam Gallagher?

14 July 2019, 20:00 | Updated: 14 July 2019, 20:01

Noel and Liam Gallagher pictured in 1995
Noel and Liam Gallagher pictured in 1995. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Guess which one of the outspoken Oasis brothers said each of these quotes?

Liam and Noel Gallagher are always having a pop at each other - whether it’s in interviews or via Twitter, the insults frequently fly. And if they’re not slagging each other off, they’re taking verbal aim at other rock stars.

But do you remember which Gallagher said which outrageous comment? Take our quiz and work out how well you know the wit and scorching wisdom of the former Oasis stars.

