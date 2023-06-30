Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite Arctic Monkeys song

Liam Gallagher has shared his favourite Arctic Monkeys track. Picture: 1. Harry Herd/Redferns/Press 2. Zackery Michael

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman was quizzed about his favourite tune by the Sheffield band by a fan on Twitter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has named his favourite Arctic Monkeys tune and it's one of the fan favourites from their 2009 Humbug album.

The former Oasis rocker was on Twitter in the wee hours and when asked by a fan what his favourite song was by the Sheffield band, he replied: "Cornerstone".

Cornerstone — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 30, 2023

Perhaps we might even see the song make its way onto one of Liam's solo setlists after a fan suggested he put his own spin on it.

YOU SHOULD COVER IT — dåviiii (@steImas) June 30, 2023

Liam's comment comes after Alex Turner and co made a triumphant return to Glastonbury Festival, playing a headline set at the Pyramid Stage for the third time.

It was touch and go if the band were going to be able to perform after their frontman suffered from "acute laryngitis" and was forced to cancel their Dublin gig less than a week before.

Taking to social media, the band released a worrying statement, which began: "We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys' Show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

"Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice has been ordered to rest."

They continued: "Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans."

The band added that full refunds would be issued by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.

Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show. Picture: Instagram/ArcticMonkeys

READ MORE: The real story behind Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone

Luckily Turner was able to recover in just enough time to put on a stunning vocal performance at Glastonbury, as well as play the final date of their UK tour at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park.

Arctic Monkeys' UK dates saw them travel the length and breadth of the country, playing two homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield and a trio of epic nights at London's Emirates Stadium.

Their last gig at the home of Arsenal F.C. saw them joined on stage by none other than friend of the band and Turner's Last Shadow Puppets bandmate, Miles Kane, who joined them for a performance of their live favourite 505 for the first time since 2018.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys smash Glastonbury 2023 headline slot: full setlist

Arctic Monkeys perform on UK tour

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys deliver a masterclass on the first of three shows at London's Emirates Stadium