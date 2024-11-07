Jake Bugg doesn't mind fans filming on their smartphones at gigs

Jake Bugg discusses smartphones use at concerts. Picture: Kevin Westenberg, Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Nottingham singer-songwriter has discussed the use of devices at his shows.

Jake Bugg doesn't care if fans use their phones at his gigs.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter has discussed the topic of audiences filming him as he performs and revealed he's happy for them to capture the moment if they wish to watch it back at home.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Jake said: "I don't mind phones at concerts. If people want to film and look back on it, that's OK."

Bugg might not mind his fans capturing his performance, but the Zombieland singer might be less keen on them throwing beer his way.

"I've had people throwing things," recalled the 30-year-old musician. "Sometimes it's a nice letter, sometimes it's beer. You just don't know what you're going to get."

Bugg released his sixth studio album A Modern Day Distraction in September and spent this summer performing at festivals across the UK, Ireland and North America.

Asked what he thinks he'd be doing if he wasn't doing this, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "That's a very tough question. I've thought about that a little bit to be honest and I think I'd still be doing what I'm doing, even if it was just playing in front of two people every night.

"I don't know what else I'd really be qualified for to be honest. It was either football, which was never going to happen, or doing music. I always said to myself from a young age, whatever level that is you're doing music at, I just felt like music was for me and I'd be doing it anyway."

Jake Bugg talks Zombieland & opening for Liam Gallagher & John Squire

This month sees Jake Bugg head out on the road for UK and EU dates, which include a show at London’s Roundhouse on 19th November.

Asked if he still gets nervous playing live, he told Radio X: "I still get nervous. Absolutely. I think that's a good thing though, I think it shows that you care and you just don't want anything to go wrong."

"Things are always going to go wrong," added the All I Need singer. "There's always going to be mistakes and things like that, but it's how you get past them. So yeah, you still get nerves. Some days more than others, but I've really enjoyed playing recently, especially with new songs in the set. That always makes it nice and refreshing and nice and exciting."

Visit jakebugg.com for Jake Bugg's full live dates and any remaining tickets.

Jake Bugg's Winter 2024 UK & European tour:

9th November 2024 – Trabendo – Paris, FR

10th November 2024 – Luxor – Cologne, DE

12th November 2024 – Lido – Berlin, DE

13th November 2024 – Melkweg OZ – Amsterdam, NL

14th November 2024 – Botanique – Brussels, BE

18th November 2024 V – O2 Academy Leeds – UK

19th November 2024 – The Roundhouse – London, UK

21st November 2024 – National Stadium – Dublin, IE

23rd November 2024 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow

26th November 2024 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester

