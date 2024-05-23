Jake Bugg "loved every minute" opening for Liam Gallagher & John Squire's joint tour dates

By Jenny Mensah

The Zombieland singer was the special guests on the Manchester icons' joint tour dates and has told Radio X about hanging out with the duo.

Jake Bugg "loved" opening for Liam Gallagher and John Squire.

The former Oasis frontman and and ex-Stone Roses guitarist embarked on tour dates earlier this year to perform their self-titled debut joint album and the Nottingham singer-songwriter joined them on their UK & Ireland dates as their opening act.

Asked how it was opening for the Manchester giants, he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show: "It was great. It was absolutely brilliant and obviously Liam's singing great and to watch John play on stage every night was absolutely amazing. He's an amazing guitar player and yeah, it was a great tour, fun dates and I absolutely loved every minute of it."

Quizzed if there were any "shenanigans" to report from backstage, he revealed: "There was a couple of nights out, but nothing too crazy. I think everyone was trying to be as professional as we could... to a point, to a point, but it was a brilliant tour. Absolutely loved it and it was great to go out in front of their crowd every night and play."

Bugg also discussed his forthcoming album, A Modern Day Distraction, which is set for release on 20th September and lead single Zombieland, which was inspired by the "horrible" cycle some people are living in.

Speaking about the Radio X Record of the Week, he explained: "Zombieland for me is kind of a reflection of I think how a lot of younger people feel in today's society. Just this constant cycle of living day to day, working to live pretty much."

He added: "It's quite horrible really and I just kind of wanted to capture that in some way that people could relate to and just find some kind of hopefulness from it in some way."

Watch the black and white video for Zombieland below:

Jake Bugg - Zombieland (Official Video)

After completing his string of summer dates, Jake Bugg will return to the road in November this year for a run of UK and EU dates, including a gig at London’s Roundhouse on 19th November.

Asked if he still gets nervous playing live, he said: "I still get nervous. Absolutely. I think that's a good thing though, I think it shows that you care and you just don't want anything to go wrong."

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale on Friday 24th May at 10am BST.

Visit jakebugg.com for more details on how to buy tickets.

Jake Bugg's Winter 2024 UK & European tour: