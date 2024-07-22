Watch The Lathums joined by Jake Bugg on milestone homecoming show at Wigan's Robin Park

The Lathums played their biggest headline show to date in Wigan. Picture: Ewan Ogden

By Jenny Mensah

The band were joined on stage by the Nottingham singer-songwriter as they covered his Simple As This track.

The Lathums played a milestone set at Wigan's Robin Park Arena on Friday 19th July.

The landmark sold-out show, which saw them play to their biggest crowd to-date, saw them joined by Jake Bugg, who had previously played on the bill as part of the line-up of special guests.

Frontman Alex Moore was joined by the Nottingham singer-songwriter for an acoustic performance of his own track, Simple As This, which features on Bugg's eponymous debut album.

The Lathums & Jake Bugg - Simple As This (Live At Robin Park Arena 19/07/24)

The 12,000-capacity show also saw the Wigan band play an epic set to their home crowd, which included hits from across their last two albums, including Say My Name, Struggle, I'll Get By, Thoughts of a Child and How Beautiful Life Can Be, plus their brand new single and our Radio X Record of The Week No Direction.

The Lathums at Robin Park, Wigan on 19th July 2024:

Villainous Victorian

Say My Name

All My Life

Wickerman

Facets

The Great Escape

I Know That Much

Thoughts of a Child

Struggle

I'll Get By

How Beautiful Life Can Be

Simple as This (Jake Bugg cover with Jake Bugg)

I'll Never Forget the Time I Spent With You

No Direction

Circles of Faith

Knotted Bed of Roses

Foolish Parley

Artificial Screens

Encore:

The Redemption of Sonic Beauty

Fight On

I See Your Ghost

Sad Face Baby

The band dropped No Direction just ahead of the show, which was the first new music to come from them since their Thoughts of a Child track.

No Direction

Speaking about the song in a press release, frontman Alex Moore said: "There is no direction now but up. With time and experience I’ve learned that a bit of common sense and a clear mind is all it takes to accept my insecurities and not let them lead or consume me.

"What’s done is done, let the past go and spend time on becoming better. Fear and pain have no place in moving forward, they exist only as a lesson when you reach your final destination."

The single came as the band revealed they have raised £20,000 for their Chance To See Fund since it’s launch in 2023, with the money already being put to work giving young people access to creative opportunities who may not otherwise have them.