Jake Bugg reveals how seeming unfazed masked nerves and apprehension as a teen

By Radio X

The All I Need singer spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about how he dealt with huge milestones as a teenager and his career so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Bugg appeared on The Chris Moyles Show this week and discussed some of the biggest moments of his career so far.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter has just completed his headline UK tour and is set to support Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds at Kenwood House on Sunday 19th June.

The All I Need rocker has far too many career highlights to mention, playing Glastonbury Festival's Other Stage at just 17 years of age.

When Moyles recalled how "unfazed" he seemed at the time to be undertaking such an amazing feat, Bugg revealed his demeanour was more about nerves and trying to compose himself than ingratitude.

Quizzed if he was really unfazed at the time, Bugg replied "No, I think obviously there's a lot of apprehension and nerves involved, because I think if you didn't have those things I think it shows that you wouldn't care."

READ MORE: Jake Bugg and more added to Black Deer Festival 2022

The 28-year-old added: "It's very easy to get caught up in all the hype around it, so obviously inside I had very strong emotions but I had to have a calmness on the outside... and also just to keep myself composed, really. You don't want to get over-excited and make a big mess of it.

Talking about headlining Glastonbury's Other Stage in particular, he revealed: "Yeah, definitely on the outside I probably didn't give as much away as what was going on on the inside, that's for sure."

Asked if he looks back at himself as a teen and is impressed at how he was able to compose himself during his success, he mused "I think for me, what didn't make it too bad is that it was all happening pretty fast and it's very hard to reflect on the day that's just gone and think about the day ahead.

"For me I guess I just kept my head down and got on with it. Obviously, I think at that age you just wanna get on with it, whereas now I'm a lot more appreciative and grateful for those opportunities".

READ MORE: WATCH: Radio X Presents Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan and DMA’S with Barclaycard

Listen to the latest Chris Moyles Show podcast:

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.