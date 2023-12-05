See Jake Bugg's UK & Ireland dates for 2024

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
5 December 2023, 15:49 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 15:58
The Nottingham singer-songwriter is set for live dates next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.
Jake Bugg has announced dates for 2024.
The Lightning Bolt singer has confirmed his plans to play a string of dates across the UK in his Your Town Tour next year.m which will see him play music from all five of his albums and treat his fans to two sets; one acoustic and one with a full band.
The dates will kick off at Warrington's Parr Hall on 5th March 2024 and will end with a set at The Foundry in Torquay on 3rd May 2024.
He will then play three shows in Ireland in Cork, Galway and Limerick respectively.
Get the full dates below and find out how to buy tickets.
I’m coming to your town to play live music from all of my albums, an acoustic and full band set- on sale Friday, see you soon! pic.twitter.com/LJRDFfmk41— Jake Bugg (@JakeBugg) December 4, 2023