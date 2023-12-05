See Jake Bugg's UK & Ireland dates for 2024

Jake Bugg is set to embark on dates in 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nottingham singer-songwriter is set for live dates next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Bugg has announced dates for 2024.

The Lightning Bolt singer has confirmed his plans to play a string of dates across the UK in his Your Town Tour next year.m which will see him play music from all five of his albums and treat his fans to two sets; one acoustic and one with a full band.

The dates will kick off at Warrington's Parr Hall on 5th March 2024 and will end with a set at The Foundry in Torquay on 3rd May 2024.

He will then play three shows in Ireland in Cork, Galway and Limerick respectively.

Get the full dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

I’m coming to your town to play live music from all of my albums, an acoustic and full band set- on sale Friday, see you soon! pic.twitter.com/LJRDFfmk41 — Jake Bugg (@JakeBugg) December 4, 2023

What are Jake Bugg's 2024 UK 7 Ireland dates?

5th March 2024: Warrington Parr Hall

6th March 2024: Peterborough The Cresset

8th March 2024: Newcastle-Under-Lyme Keele University Student Union

9th March 2024: Holmfirth Picturedrome

10th March 2024: Grimsby Auditorium

12th March 2024: York Barbican

27th April 2024: Worthing Assembly Hall

28th April 2024: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

29th April 2024: Oxford O2 Academy Oxford

1st May 2024: Guildford G Live

2nd May 2024: Frome Cheese & Grain

3rd May 2024: Torquay The Foundry

19th June 2024: Cork Syprus Avenue

20th June 2024: Galway Black Boy

22nd June 2024: Limerick Donlans

How to buy tickets to Jake Bugg's 2024 UK dates: