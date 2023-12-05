See Jake Bugg's UK & Ireland dates for 2024

5 December 2023, 15:49 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 15:58

Jake Bugg press image
Jake Bugg is set to embark on dates in 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nottingham singer-songwriter is set for live dates next year. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jake Bugg has announced dates for 2024.

The Lightning Bolt singer has confirmed his plans to play a string of dates across the UK in his Your Town Tour next year.m which will see him play music from all five of his albums and treat his fans to two sets; one acoustic and one with a full band.

The dates will kick off at Warrington's Parr Hall on 5th March 2024 and will end with a set at The Foundry in Torquay on 3rd May 2024.

He will then play three shows in Ireland in Cork, Galway and Limerick respectively.

Get the full dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

What are Jake Bugg's 2024 UK 7 Ireland dates?

  • 5th March 2024: Warrington Parr Hall
  • 6th March 2024: Peterborough The Cresset
  • 8th March 2024: Newcastle-Under-Lyme Keele University Student Union
  • 9th March 2024: Holmfirth Picturedrome
  • 10th March 2024: Grimsby Auditorium
  • 12th March 2024: York Barbican
  • 27th April 2024: Worthing Assembly Hall
  • 28th April 2024: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
  • 29th April 2024: Oxford O2 Academy Oxford
  • 1st May 2024: Guildford G Live
  • 2nd May 2024: Frome Cheese & Grain
  • 3rd May 2024: Torquay The Foundry
  • 19th June 2024: Cork Syprus Avenue
  • 20th June 2024: Galway Black Boy
  • 22nd June 2024: Limerick Donlans

How to buy tickets to Jake Bugg's 2024 UK dates:

  • Tickets go on general sale on Friday 8th December.
  • Visit jakebugg.com for more.

Latest Videos

Richard Osman on the Radio X Breakfast Show with Toby Tarrant

Richard Osman accidentally used David Bowie's toilet...

Suede

Classic John Lewis Christmas TV ads

Every John Lewis Christmas TV advert... so far

Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers around the time of the band's Bloog Sugar Sex Magik album

Why Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Scariest Videos Of All Time

The Top 10 scariest ever music videos

Jake Bugg Songs

There's A Beast And We All Feed It artwork
There's A Beast And We All Feed It
Jake Bugg

Jake Bugg Latest

See more Jake Bugg Latest

Jake Bugg onstage in Berlin, September 2021

Jake Bugg to celebrate 10 years of debut album with anniversary show

Jake Bugg is among a new wave of acts confirmed for Standon Calling

Jake Bugg reveals how seeming unfazed masked nerves and apprehension as a teen

Jake Bugg onstage at the Clapham Grand, February 2021

Jake Bugg: COVID passports for gigs are "a necessity"

Jake Bugg and Lathums frontman Alex Moore

The Lathums want to work with Jake Bugg

Jake Bugg is among a new wave of acts confirmed for Standon Calling

Jake Bugg, Pale Waves and more for Standon Calling 2021