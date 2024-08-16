How Jake Bugg was inspired by Green Day on his new album

Jake Bugg has discussed the impact of Green Day on his new record. Picture: Kevin Westenberg/Press, Alex Baxley/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Nottingham singer-songwriter released his Keep On Moving single and has discussed the impact of the band's American Idiot album.

Jake Bugg took inspiration from Green Day on his new record.

The Nottingham singer-songwriter is set to release his sixth studio album, A Modern Day Distraction, on 4th October and he discussed how the pop-punk trio may have had influenced his decision to tackle every day frustrations and political themes.

"American Idiot is an absolutely brilliant album," he said to NME of the band's seminal 2004 LP. "For a band to have their biggest album, that many years [into their career], just shows what a great songwriter Billie Joe Armstrong is.

"To write an album that resonates with so many young people, a whole new generation, is just a reflection of how influential they are. I got to see them play American Idiot in full, in Marlay Park in Dublin [this June]. I was like a 14-year-old boy all over again, going mad, doing shots and singing along."

Referencing one song on his record in particular, Bugg added: "Waiting For The World gave me an excuse to put a bit of Green Day influence in there – I wanted something with that kind of energy in the chorus!"

Quizzed he he felt like A Modern Day Distraction could be his American Idiot, Bugg replied: "I think it’d be incredibly difficult to get anywhere near the height of that album! I’m a bit apprehensive, but I think it’s my best album. We’ll see what everybody else thinks."

This week also sees Jake Bugg release his Keep On Moving single, which the latest cut to come from his forthcoming release.

Listen to the '60s-inspired track below:

Keep On Moving- Official Visualiser

It follows Zombieland, which he revealed to Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "Is kind of a reflection of I think how a lot of younger people feel in today's society. Just this constant cycle of living day to day, working to live pretty much."

He added: "It's quite horrible really and I just kind of wanted to capture that in some way that people could relate to and just find some kind of hopefulness from it in some way."

Jake Bugg - Zombieland (Official Video)

Meanwhile, Bugg is set to embark on UK & European tour dates at the end of this year, which will see him play the likes of O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester and The Roundhouse in London.

See his dates below and visit jakebugg.com for more.

Jake Bugg's 2024 UK & European tour:

9th November 2024 – Trabendo – Paris, FR

10th November 2024 – Luxor – Cologne, DE

12th November 2024 – Lido – Berlin, DE

13th November 2024 – Melkweg OZ – Amsterdam, NL

14th November 2024 – Botanique – Brussels, BE

18th November 2024 V – O2 Academy Leeds – UK

19th November 2024 – The Roundhouse – London, UK

21st November 2024 – National Stadium – Dublin, IE

23rd November 2024 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow

26th November 2024 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester

Watch Bugg talk about the single and his stint supporting Liam Gallagher and John Squire on their joint tour below:

Jake Bugg talks Zombieland & opening for Liam Gallagher & John Squire

