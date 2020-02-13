VIDEO: The Chris Moyles Show catches Dan O'Connell 'the thief' in action

Radio X presenter Dan O'Connell has been checking out Chris Moyles' sweet treats again, but will he be tempted this time? Find out here.

The Chris Moyles Show is known to be sent lovely biscuits and sweet treats from time to time.

While they're often shared, Chris has a little history with his fellow Radio X presenter Dan O'Connell when it comes to rooting through his goods.

Unbelievably, Dan's been caught having a right search through the latest package of goodies in the studio, but has our 'thief' turned over a new leaf?

Watch Dan in action and see Chris react in our video above.

The Chris Moyles Show catches Dan the thief in the act. Picture: Radio X

Not sure why Dan is dubbed 'the thief" by Chris Moyles?

