Jake Bugg on Zombieland single, pre-gig nerves and why he'd still be doing music if he was playing to two people

Jake Bugg talks Zombieland, Liam Gallagher and John Squire & more

By Jenny Mensah

The Nottingham singer-songwriter has talked to Dan O'Connell about his sixth studio album and its lead single as well as his live dates.

Jake Bugg announced the details of his new album A Modern Day Distraction this week and unveiled its first single Zombieland.

Speaking about the track, which is our Radio X Record of the Week, the Nottingham singer-songwriter told Dan O'Connell on The Evening Show: "Zombieland for me is kind of a reflection of I think how a lot of younger people feel in today's society. Just this constant cycle of living day to day, working to live pretty much."

He added: "It's quite horrible really and I just kind of wanted to capture that in some way that people could relate to and just find some kind of hopefulness from it in some way."

Jake Bugg - Zombieland (Official Video)

Quizzed it's a theme we can expect to see in his new album, which is set for release on 20th September, he replied: "There's kinda slightly different themes, but I suppose it's kind of encapsulates a lot of things that are going on today I like to think. ... Especially a lot of the people that I know and people where I'm from."

Asked what he thinks he'd be doing if he wasn't doing this, he mused: "That's a very tough question. I've thought about that a little bit to be honest and I think I'd still be doing what I'm doing, even if it was just playing in front of two people every night.

"I don't know what else I'd really be qualified for to be honest. It was either football, which was never going to happen, or doing music. I always said to myself from a young age, whatever level that is you're doing music at, I just felt like music was for me and I'd be doing it anyway."

The album artwork for Jake Bugg's A Modern Day Distraction album. Picture: Press

A Modern Day Distraction follows the release of Jake Bugg's 2012 debut, self-titled album, 2013's Shangri La, 2016 On My One, 2017's Hearts That Strain and 2021's Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.

After completing his string of summer dates, Jake Bugg will return to the road in November this year for a run of UK and EU dates, including a date at London’s Roundhouse on 19th November.

Asked if he still gets nervous playing live, he said: "I still get nervous. Absolutely. I think that's a good thing though, I think it shows that you care and you just don't want anything to go wrong."

"Things are always going to go wrong," added the All I Need singer. "There's always going to be mistakes and things like that, but it's how you get past them. So yeah, you still get nerves. Some days more than others, but I've really enjoyed playing recently, especially with new songs in the set. That always makes it nice and refreshing and nice and exciting."

Tickets for the new dates will go on general sale on Friday 24th May at 10am BST.

Visit jakebugg.com for more details on how to buy tickets.

Jake Bugg's Winter 2024 UK & European tour:

9th November 2024 – Trabendo – Paris, FR

10th November 2024 – Luxor – Cologne, DE

12th November 2024 – Lido – Berlin, DE

13th November 2024 – Melkweg OZ – Amsterdam, NL

14th November 2024 – Botanique – Brussels, BE

18th November 2024 V – O2 Academy Leeds – UK

19th November 2024 – The Roundhouse – London, UK

21st November 2024 – National Stadium – Dublin, IE

23rd November 2024 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow

26th November 2024 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester