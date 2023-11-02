The most anticipated new albums of 2024
2 November 2023, 17:32
Radio X looks at the artists that will be coming back with new material in the next twelve months... Green Day, The Libertines and more...
Here's what's definitely on the album release schedule for the rest of 2024 - and who we think could be dropping an album at some point in the next twelve months...
-
The Vaccines - Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations: release date 12th January 2024
- The sixth album from the British band drops on 12th January 2024.
- It's the follow-up to 2021's Back In Love City.
- Frontman Justin Young says the album is "about the loss of dreams.”
- A full UK tour has been lined up for February.
- Listen to the single Heartbreak Kid below:
The Vaccines - Heartbreak Kid (Official Music Video)
-
Green Day - Saviors: release date 19th January 2024
- The punk trio - comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool - have confirmed their plans to tour their new Saviors album.
- 2024 will also see the trio celebrate the 30th and 20th anniversary of their Dookie and American Idiot album respectively with UK shows.
- Green Day will also headline the Isle Of Wight festival in June 2024.
- The track The American Dream Is Killing Me has been a Radio X Record Of The Week.
Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me (Official Music Video)
-
Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album: release date 1st March 2024
Kaiser Chiefs - Feeling Alright (Visualiser)
-
MGMT - Loss Of Life: release date 23rd February 2024
- The fifth studio album from the duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Benjamin Goldwasser.
- Their last outing was 2018's Little Dark Age
- Take a listen to the first single Mother Nature here:
MGMT - Mother Nature (Official Music Video)
-
The Libertines All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade: release date 8th March 2024
- The band's fourth studio album is their first since 2015's Anthems For Doomed Youth
- The new material was started in Jamaica and finished in February and March 2023 at their own Albion Rooms in Margate
- Lead single Run Run Run is a former Radio X Record Of The Week
-
The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy: release date 2nd February
- The debut album from the acclaimed London band
- The album features the tracks On Your Side and My Lady Of Mercy
- The Last Dinner Party are touring in November and December 2023 with Hozier
The Last Dinner Party - My Lady of Mercy
-
Declan McKenna: What Happened to the Beach? release date 9th February
- The British singer-songwriter's third album is due in February.
- It's the follow-up to the acclaimed Zeros from 2020 and claims to be a "guitar-pop heavy record".
- Take a listen to the excellent Nothing Works - a Radio X Record Of The Week in July:
Declan McKenna - Nothing Works (Official Video)
-
Everything Everything - Mountainhead: release date 1st March 2024
Everything Everything - Cold Reactor (Official Video)