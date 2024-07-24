Blossoms share Perfect Me single - a "subconscious nod to our love for ABBA, Springsteen and The Killers"

Blossoms have shared their next single. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport band have released the next cut to be taken from their fifth album Gary.

Blossoms have unveiled their Perfect Me single, alongside it's official video.

The song is the next cut to be taken from their fifth studio album, Gary, which is set for release on 20th September.

Blossoms - Perfect Me

Speaking about the track, the band wrote: "We wrote this together in the rehearsal room one morning last year, you can hear the energy of the band on this record. It started with that Moog sequencer you hear at the top of the tune, that became the centrepiece of the track and the song became a subconscious nod to our love for ABBA, Springsteen and The Killers. I wanted the lyrics to be a stream of consciousness in the pursuit for perfection, which ultimately doesn’t exist. Amazing video directed by the wonderful @jamesslaterjames

"Can’t wait for you to hear the rest of the album! Tom, Joe, Myles, Chaz & Josh X".

Speaking about Perfect Me, frotnman Tom Ogden adds in a press release: "Perfect Me wasn’t done in the normal way we make songs. Normally I write the song at home and then bring it to the lads. We just made this one from nothing. We had a synth sequence and built it up from scratch in the studio. The spontaneity of it resulted in it having a lot of energy. It’s about this perfect being that doesn’t exist."

The song comes after the band's two previous catchy singles, Gary and What Can I Say After I'm Sorry?, with the videos featuring cameo appearances from the likes of Rick Astley and Everton manager Sean Dyche

The artwork for Blossoms' Gary album. Picture: Press

Blossoms - Gary album tracklisting:

Big Star What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? Gary I Like Your Look Nightclub Perfect Me Mothers Cinnamon Slow Down Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

The album is produced by the band's longtime collaborator James Skelly (The Coral) alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? And Nightclub.

CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, I Like Your Look and Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

Gary is set for release on 20th September and is available to pre-order here.

This summer will see the stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - support Tom Grennan at Gunnersbury Park on 10th August, as well as play the likes of Isle of Wight and TRSNMT Festival, before playing their biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester on Sunday 25th August.

Speaking to Radio X about their huge homecoming gig, frontman Tom Ogden told Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening Show. "It's gonna be amazing. I mean, Bank Holiday's a great time to have a festival."

He added: "I mean, we grew up going to big shows in Manchester in fields [...] Our teens were Oasis Heaton Park, Stone Roses Heaton Park, Courteeners Heaton Park. We actually opened up for that gig, so we've kinda been around them gigs and even going back to my [parents], My Mum was at Maine Road, my mum and dad were at Spike Island.

"These big shows in the North of England in a field, it's kind of ingrained into the DNA, so it's nice to have one of those I suppose, so we can't wait for it."

"We're going in," added drummer Joe Donovan. "It's going to be our best set ever."

Tom added: "It's going to be fantastic. Gary [the Gorilla] might even be there!"