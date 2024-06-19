Blossoms praise Liam Gallagher's Co-Op Live gigs & offer to teach him to swim at Malta Weekender

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport band watched the former Oasis rocker on his Definitely Maybe tour dates last week and are joining him at his special Malta event.

Blossoms have talked about Liam Gallagher's recent gig at Co-Op Live Manchester, calling it a "full circle" moment.

The Stockport five-piece went to see the former Oasis frontman's Definitely Maybe hometown show and frontman Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan revealed what made it so "great".

"Obviously mine and Joe's first gig when we were 16 was Oasis at Heaton Park," the singer told Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening Show. "So it felt like a full circle thing.

"I was taking it in, 'cause we were looking at the people in the mosh pits and stuff and thinking,'We'd have been right in there when we were like 15'. It kind of took me back a little bit and I was like, 'Wow, this is a bit of a moment,' If you know what I mean?"

Drummer Joe added: "I love them gigs where you go to them and you just know every single word of every single tune, you know what I mean? There's a few gigs where - Arctic Monkeys is probably another one - where you know you're going to go to it and you're just going to sing every single word."

The band are also set to join the Manchester legend on his Malta Weekender this September, with Courteeners frontman Liam Fray, The Lathums and Jake Bugg also on the bill.

When the Radio X DJ mentioned that Liam Gallagher is a self-confessed non-swimmer, Joe revealed he "used to do swimming lessons" and would be more than happy to help the fellow Manchester musician feel more comfortable in the water.

"Right Liam, if you're listening, Joe'll teach you how to swim by the sounds of it," joked Tom, to which the drummer added: "Yeah basically what I'm getting at is that I'm pretty much a dolphin, so I'll sort Liam out."

The Supersonic rocker previously revealed he wasn't the strongest swimmer during a stint on Celebrity Gogglebox with his mum Peggy and son Gene back in 2017.

Me, Noel and [their older brother] Paul can’t swim,” he declared on the reality show.

"You can swim," argued Gene. "It’s just that you can’t get your head up. You just go underwater…"

"I can do half a width," Liam replied. "Good for you swimmers, I’m jealous, I wish I could swim. I struggle when it goes deep and that. I start flapping about like some mad salmon. Like some mad, crazy salmon."

He joked: "I even struggle having a shower."

Blossoms previously shared the details of their their fifth studio album Gary, which is released on 20th September along with its title track and our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Asked what inspired them to name a song and album after the real-life giant Gorilla statue, which was stolen last year, their frontman revealed he was actually listening to the news story on Radio X when he was inspired to come up with the track.

The band's latest video also features cameo appearances from Rick Astley and Everton manager Sean Dyche, who reprises his role after starring in their previous video What Can I Say after I'm Sorry?

The frontman explained: "The song itself is the centrepiece of the album and after toying with different titles, we kept going back to Gary.

"In the end, it could only be ‘Gary’."

Gary is set for release on 20th September and is available to pre-order here.

The album is produced by the band's longtime collaborator James Skelly (The Coral) alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? And Nightclub.

CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, I Like Your Look and Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

Blossoms - Gary album tracklisting:

Big Star What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? Gary I Like Your Look Nightclub Perfect Me Mothers Cinnamon Slow Down Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

This summer will see Blossoms support Tom Grennan at Gunnersbury Park on 10th August, as well as play the likes of Isle of Wight and TRSNMT Festival, before playing their biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester on Sunday 25th August.

Visit Blossoms' official website for more information on their live dates this year.