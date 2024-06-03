Blossoms announce details for Gary album and unveil the official video for its title track

Blossoms have announced their fifth studio album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport band have shared the details of their fifth album and shared its title track.

Blossoms have announced the details of their their fifth studio album Gary, which is released on 20th September.

The stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - shared the news with a video, which includes interviews with some of the album title's famous namesakes Gary Lineker, Gary Numan and Gary Neville.

With the news comes the album's new title track and its' official video, directed by Tom and Ewan Ogden and follows on from the visuals for What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?

The band's latest video also features cameo appearances from Rick Astley and Everton manager Sean Dyche, who reprises his role after starring in the previous video.

Blossoms - Gary

Their frontman said of the song and its accompanying visuals: "The video is directed by myself and my brother Ewan Ogden and it picks up where our last video left off. The song is based on a true story I heard on the radio last year - Gary the 8-foot fibreglass Gorilla was stolen from Reynard Garden in Carluke, Scotland. We’ve recreated the story on screen with Rick Astley playing Andrew Scott, the owner of the garden centre, and the band stealing Gary. This video was so much fun to make and was shot again on 16mm film, on location around Stockport, the Peak District, and Derbyshire.

The song itself is the centrepiece of the album and after toying with different titles, we kept going back to Gary. In the end, it could only be ‘Gary’."

Blossoms' Gary album artwork. Picture: Press

Blossoms - Gary album tracklisting:

Big Star What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? Gary I Like Your Look Nightclub Perfect Me Mothers Cinnamon Slow Down Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

Blossoms - What Can I Say After I'm Sorry?

On the album, Ogden adds: "The heart of this record is about the five of us recording live in a room together for the first time in years. We wanted to capture the energy of what it’s like when five friends decide to start a band and make music together.

"We collaborated more than we ever have on this record too, and alongside working with long-time collaborator James Skelly, we brought in Josh and CMAT (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson). We hired an AirBnB on the seafront in Anglesey and locked ourselves away for the writing session with Ciara and it was one of the most inspiring few days we’ve had as a band. During the writing process, we were listening to a lot of Bowie, Blondie, and Hall & Oates".

Blossoms press photo 2024. Picture: Press

The album is produced by the band's longtime collaborator James Skelly (The Coral) alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? And Nightclub.

CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, I Like Your Look and Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

Gary is set for release on 20th September and is available to pre-order here.

This summer will see Blossoms support Tom Grennan at Gunnersbury Park on 10th August, as well as play the likes of Isle of Wight and TRSNMT Festival, before playing their biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester on Sunday 25th August.

Visit Blossoms' official website for more information on their live dates this year.