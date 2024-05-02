Blossoms' unveil What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? video with cameo from Everton manager Sean Dyche

Blossoms have unveiled their new single. Picture: Press

The stylish video sees the Everton manager enlist the band for a gorilla heist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blossoms have revealed their brand-new single What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?

With it comes an official video, directed by Ewan Ogden alongside the band's frontman Tom Ogden and including a very special cameo.

The video features an appearance from Everton F.C. manager Sean Dyche and sees him enlist the band to steal ‘Gary the Gorilla'.

The eight foot fibre glass gorilla was taken from a Lancashire garden centre last year and was a story that received widespread media attention at the time.

Watch the stylish video, which sees the Stockport five-piece travelling in a personalised camper van, below:

Blossoms - What Can I Say After I'm Sorry?

Speaking of his involvement in the video, Sean Dyche says: “I was delighted to be asked to appear in Blossoms new video and it was great to have a ‘craic’ with them whilst filming. Great lads and a great band … Loving what they all produce”.

Blossoms add: “We’ve always been big fans of Jungle so we reached out to them last year about working together. This was the first song we worked on, it came together in a couple of hours and we absolutely love it. Sonically, it feels like a new avenue for the band but it still retains the core Blossoms DNA”.

The new song follows the band's previous single To Do List After The Breakup) featuring Findlay and is the latest cut to be taken from the band's forthcoming album.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the record, the band revealed that they've had some family input, with bassist Charlie Salt rating their new material under several categories.

"We've got this list of demos on a link and we've sent it round to close friends and family, one being my dad," he explained.

"My dad's made a chart - it's really precise. He's ticked the strong points of each tune and what would make the album..."

Charlie's dad has been ranking the new Blossoms tunes

Frontman Tom Ogden added: "The list is like: 'Single-Worthy', 'Catchiness', 'Originality'... 'Radio-Friendly'. All these things marked out of 10 and then he adds them all up and at the end each song has a score!"

Drummer Joe Donovan chipped in: "Have I got any notes on there?"

Charlie solemnly replied: "He put at the bottom: 'The drums could do with some work'."

Blossoms are set to appear on the line-up for Tom Grennan's Finsbury Park gig on 10th August, before heading to their own milestone show at Manchester's Whythenshawe Park, where they will play their biggest gig to date on 25th August.

Tickets to the gig are on sale now.