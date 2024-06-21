Blossoms "can't wait" for Wythenshawe Park gig: "Big shows in the North are ingrained in our DNA"

Blossoms are looking forward to their big homecoming show. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stockport band have recalled their experiences seeing major bands at outdoor gigs in Manchester and revealed that they can't wait to play their own this summer.

Blossoms have talked about their big homecoming show this summer and said "it's going to be amazing".

The Stockport five-piece are set to play a headline gig a Wythenshawe Park on Sunday 25th August, marking their biggest bill-topping show to-date.

Asked about the event, frontman Tom Ogden told Dan O'Connell on the Radio X Evening Show. "It's gonna be amazing. I mean, Bank Holiday's a great time to have a festival."

He added: "I mean, we grew up going to big shows in Manchester in fields [...] Our teens were Oasis Heaton Park, Stone Roses Heaton Park, Courteeners Heaton Park. We actually opened up for that gig, so we've kinda been around them gigs and even going back to my [parents], My Mum was at Maine Road, my mum and dad were at Spike Island.

"These big shows in the North of England in a field, it's kind of ingrained into the DNA, so it's nice to have one of those I suppose, so we can't wait for it."

"We're going in," added drummer Joe Donovan. "It's going to be our best set ever."

Tom added: "It's going to be fantastic. Gary [the Gorilla] might even be there!"

The bandmembers also waxed lyrical about fellow Mancunian Liam Gallagher's recent gig at Co-Op Live, calling it a "full circle" moment.

Both Tom and Joe went to see the former Oasis frontman's epic Definitely Maybe hometown show and they discussed what made it so great.

"Obviously mine and Joe's first gig when we were 16 was Oasis at Heaton Park," the What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? singer recalled. "So it felt like a full circle thing.

"I was taking it in, 'cause we were looking at the people in the mosh pits and stuff and thinking, 'We'd have been right in there when we were like 15'. It kind of took me back a little bit and I was like, 'Wow, this is a bit of a moment,' If you know what I mean?"

Drummer Joe added: "I love them gigs where you go to them and you just know every single word of every single tune, you know what I mean?

"There's a few gigs where - Arctic Monkeys is probably another one - where you know you're going to go to it and you're just going to sing every single word."

Blossoms praise Liam Gallagher's Co-Op Live gigs & offer swim lessons

Blossoms previously shared the news of their Gary album and its title track, which was our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Asked what inspired them to name a song and album after a giant Gorilla statue, which was stolen in Scotland last year, their frontman revealed he was actually listening to the news story on Radio X when he was inspired to write about it.

"I heard it on the radio whilst I was driving home. Just passed my driving test last year," the frontman revealed. When asked what he was listening to, he added: "Radio X, of course."

He went on: "It pricked my ears so to speak, so then I went home and Googled it and started reading about it and I said, 'I've got to try and turn this into a tune."

Watch the Tom and Ewan Ogden-directed video for Gary below:

Blossoms - Gary

Gary is set for release on 20th September and is available to pre-order here.

Blossoms' Gary album artwork. Picture: Press

The album is produced by the band's longtime collaborator James Skelly (The Coral) alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? And Nightclub.

CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, I Like Your Look and Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

Blossoms - Gary album tracklisting:

Big Star What Can I Say After I'm Sorry? Gary I Like Your Look Nightclub Perfect Me Mothers Cinnamon Slow Down Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?

Blossoms - What Can I Say After I'm Sorry?

This summer will see Blossoms support Tom Grennan at Gunnersbury Park on 10th August, as well as play the likes of Isle of Wight and TRSNMT Festival.

Visit Blossoms' official website for more information on their live dates this year.