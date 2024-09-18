Watch Sea Girls cover The Killers' When You Were Young

Sea Girls cover The Killers When You Were Young for Radio X's Phone Covers

Listen to Sea Girls frontman Henry Camamile's striking cover of The Killers' popular Sam's Town single.

Back in 2020, Sea Girls frontman Henry Camamile covered The Killers' When You Were Young exclusively for Radio X.

The performance was part of Radio X's Phone Covers series, where we joined forces with some of our favourite artists to bring you epic performances across the pandemic.

As the Sam's Town single turns 18 years old, we've taking a look at the performance, which sees the stirring anthem transformed into a delicate ditty.

Watch Henry show off his incredible talent with this exclusive performance of When You Were Young in our video above.

Remind yourself of The Killers' original hit and its incredible cinematic video below:

The Killers - When You Were Young (Official Music Video)

Watch The Killers perform the single at BST Hyde Park 2019:

The Killers - When You Were Young - BST Hyde Park, London

