Blossoms on new music and Tom's wedding: "We went through nearly a thousand beers!"

Tom Ogden from Blossoms has just got married... and the bash was so raucous, Stockport ran out of beer!

The frontman's recent nuptials have also had something in common with the brand new Blossoms tune, Care For, which dropped last night (17 August).

Speaking to Radio X's George Godfrey, Tom and drummer Joe Donovan explained how the new track forms the bridge between the band's last album - 2020's Foolish Loving Spaces - and what will eventually form their fourth full-length outing.

Tom says of the song: "Care For is probably the first song that was written after the batch of songs that went on the last album, Foolish Loving Spaces.

"It was written shortly after The Keeper, so it's quite piano-driven again. It was the bridge between what would be the next record and the last one.

"James Skelly described it as the ultimate wedding-disco song. Which is quite fitting, considering I've just got married."

The wedding theme definitely had an influence on the new single, as the duo admit.

"When me and Joe used to work at the Alma Lodge, the hotel in Stockport, we used to work a lot of weddings... 80th birthdays... 50th birthdays, big parties, singles nights... they always had those tunes, like The Real Thing - You To Me Are Everything - Billy Ocean, that kind of stuff. So I feel like Care For is channeling into the love for that kind of music, if you know what I mean?"

Blossoms in 2021: a thousand beers means nothing to these men. Picture: Press

And it's no wonder Blossoms are in the mood to get on the party dancefloor, as they've recently been celebrating Tom Ogden's own wedding to his partner Katie Donovan, who is drummer Joe's sister.

"I'm still recovering from it!" says Tom. "We had a Beatles cover band, a Sinatra tribute... we just did it at the Town Hall in Stockport and then came back to ours and had a massive party."

"We ran out of beer though. The organisers said, How many people? We said 150 and they reckoned we'd need about 300 beers. We went through nearly a thousand beers!"

Blossoms are back on the road soon, with their rescheduled UK tour kicking off at Hull’s Bonus Arena on 30 August. The dates will also feature a headline show at Manchester’s AO Arena, as well as three nights at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. The band will also support Courteeners at their Old Trafford Cricket Ground date on 25 September.

We're told to expect more new music soon...