What happened when Blossoms played the UK’s first unrestricted gig

3 May 2021, 12:03 | Updated: 3 May 2021, 13:40

By Stephen Ferdinando

Blossoms, The Lathums and ZUZU performed at the Liverpool Sefton Park Pilot, where all social distancing measures had been removed.

Last night (Sunday 2 May), live music took its closest step to a return to normality yet.

For one night only, 5000 fans crammed into Liverpool’s Sefton Park to take part in the Sefton Park Pilot - an official governmental trial to determine how large-scale events can operate moving forward.

All attendees were required to take a supervised COVID test before arrival, with entry only permitted once a negative test had been received. Once inside fans did not need to wear masks, socially distance, or stick to the rule of six. They will then need to take another lateral flow test in five days time (7 May) to see the event’s impact on spreading the virus.

After COVID testing was completed, the Sefton Park Pilot operated like any festival you may remember. Fans were eager to pack themselves down the front, dance and singalong to all the tracks, and patiently wait in bar queues to stock up on drinks. You can watch highlights from the event above.

Blossoms played the UK's first unrestricted gig on 2 May
Blossoms played the UK's first unrestricted gig on 2 May. Picture: Radio X

Blossoms, headlined the gig, and frontman Tom Ogden said: "They’ve done it in a few other countries, and it’s to test trying to get live music back to normality. They’ve tried socially distanced gigs but they just don’t work the same. It’s not viable.”

“By June 21st it’s expected to go back to normal but I think everyone’s a bit apprehensive to like, just open the gigs back up. So this is to pilot it and see how it goes.”

Event organiser Melvin Benn told Radio X on Sunday: "It’s going to be a hell of a day and a hell of a night, but ultimately it’s about gathering data. And what a way to gather data than by watching Blossoms, The Lathums, and ZUZU?”

More festivals like Latitude, Wilderness, and Reading & Leeds are hoping to go ahead, restriction free, this summer.

