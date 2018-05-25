The Weirdest Music Videos Ever Made

Ever been browsing YouTube, clicked on a music vid and ended up thinking WTF? Here are some weird and wonderful vids from David Bowie, Electric Six and The Cure.

Electric Six - Gay Bar After a shocking debut video in Danger! High Voltage, no one was expecting a shy and retiring second from Electric Six. However, nobody was expecting lots of scantily clad Abraham Lincolns riding exercise bikes, either. And let's not even mention the significance of that hamster in a tube.

Björk - Army of Me Where there's a WTF video list, there has to be a Björk. This bonkers vid sees the Icelandic star save a loved one by blowing him up, after getting a diamond extracted from her mouth by a gorilla dentist. Make sense? No, we didn't get it either.

David Bowie - Loving The Alien So, 80s David Bowie might be a bit of an easy target, but his Loving The Alien video really is next level crazy. Bowie dons blue make-up, gets unhappily married, hangs out in a temple and plays with a band of weird stone men. Then he turns up in a hospital bed, kisses someone else, then gets electrocuted. Just bonkers.

Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo More wonderful than weird, the Hammer & Tongs-directed video sees the band's floating heads attached to huge puppet bodies. Extra points for the smiley-faced bass drum.

Devo - Girl U Want If American new wavers Devo weren't wacky enough already, their Girl U Want video sees them play to a demented audience of screaming girls. But what's with the weird dancers in the background? And the interlude with the fat bloke?

Robbie Williams - Rock DJ Robbie Williams' skin-tearing act might seem tame now, but when it first came out, Rock DJ was so shocking and random, it was banned from daytime TV.

The B-52s - Rock Lobster There's no denying Rock Lobster is an absolute banger, and this barmy video matches The B-52s' nonsensical lyrics perfectly.

The Cure - Never Enough Robert Smith and his band cemented themselves as the ultimate misfits with their Never Enough video, which sees them become the object of an end-of-pier freak show.