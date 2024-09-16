Blossoms announce Manchester residency for November 2024

On Air Now
The Stockport band will cap off the year with five dates in their hometown this November.
Blossoms have announced five nights in Manchester for November 2024.
The Stockport five-piece - comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - will play a short residency in their hometown, which kicks off at Manchester Academy 1 on Tuesday 19th November and culminates in a show at Manchester O2 Apollo on 23rd November.
They'll be joined on the special dates by the likes of Scottish indie rockers Neon Waltz, Merseyside outfit The Ks and fellow Mancunians Lottery Winners, with more acts to be announced.
Unsurprisingly, the band have shared the news with a humorous new promo clip, which sees them all arrive at different Manchester venues before deciding to play "all of them".
Tickets go on general sale from this Friday 20th September (the same day their Gary album is release) at 9.30am. See below for the full dates and details on how to buy tickets.
Speaking about the residency, Blossoms say: "We wanted to do something special with the Manchester shows for this run of gigs. We played each one of these venues on our way up, so it’s great after our Wythenshawe Park show to go and do these venues and remember where everything started for us. It’s a love letter of shows to the city! We can’t wait x."
The news comes after Blossoms played a milestone homecoming gig at Wythenshawe Park last month, which saw them perform to a 30,000- strong crowd and tease the Oasis reunion announcement on screens ahead of their set.
The band’s previously announced UK tour dates for October and November are also nearly sold out, with only a few tickets left at a handful of the shows, below.
Blossoms fifth studio album, Gary, is released on 20th September and its preceded by the singles, What Can I Say, After I'm Sorry?, Perfect Me and of course the album's title track, which was inspired by a huge fibre-glass gorilla statue being stolen from a Lanarkshire garden centre in March last year.
Blossoms - Gary
Gary, which is available to pre-order here, is produced by the band's longtime collaborator James Skelly (The Coral) alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? And Nightclub.
CMAT has also co-written two tracks, I Like Your Look and Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me? on the album.
The album comes after the band's 2016 self-titled debut, Cool Like You (2018), Foolish Loving Spaces (2020) and Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022).
