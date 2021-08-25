Tom from Blossoms: Noel Gallagher jokingly warned me off marriage

25 August 2021, 07:00

The Blossoms frontman revealed to Chris Moyles how the former Oasis rocker texted him after hearing he'd got engaged.

Blossoms' Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan appeared on The Chris Moyles Show where they talked about their new Care For single, which is our Radio X Record of The Week.

The bandmates are now also brothers-in-law, after the frontman married the drummer's sister, Katie, in a ceremony at Stockport Town Hall.

But when Chris Moyles jokingly remarked he was an "idiot" for getting married and questioned why he'd want to ruin his life, Ogden replied: "You know what? When I got engaged, not to name drop, but Noel Gallagher texted me the exact same thing!"

Watch them discuss Tom's wedding day and the message he received from Noel Gallagher in our video above.

Blossoms Tom Ogden and Noel Gallagher
Tom Ogden received a text message from Noel Gallagher when he got engaged. Picture: 1. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images 2. John Phillips/Getty Images for Bauer Media

READ MORE: Blossoms on new music and Tom's wedding: "We went through nearly a thousand beers!"

