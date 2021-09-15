Blossoms and Rick Astley for The Smiths covers gigs

Blossoms and Rick Astley will celebrate the songs of The Smiths in two live dates. Picture: Lewis Evans

The gigs, which are billed as The Sound Of The Smiths, will take place in October this year.

Now here's something we thought we'd never write: Blossoms are teaming up with Rick Astley to celebrate The Smiths on live dates.

The Stockport five-piece and the 80s icon are joining forces to celebrate the music of the Manchester band in two live shows.

The Sound Of The Smiths will see the Lancashire-born artists play a homecoming set at Manchester's Albert Hall on 8 October, followed by a gig the next day in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

"The Smiths have always meant so much to Blossoms, with even their rainiest songs complete with wry humour and soul-reaching musicianship and melody," Blossoms said in a statement.

"Their poppier moments are pure, joyful, danceable poetry.

"Imagine backing Rick Astley to play the songs of The Smiths? We’ve had wilder dreams, but not many. We’ll barely be able to believe it until it happens, but the dates are set, we’re studying every note, line and beat to say ‘thank you’ to The Smiths alongside Rick and do both of them proud."

Never Gonna Give You Up star, Astley added: "From the moment The Smiths emerged in 1983 I was hooked and it’s as a fan, with deep respect as a musician for Morrissey, Marr, Rourke and Joyce, that I’ll be joining the endlessly enthusiastic and talented Blossoms on stage to sing their songs."

Tickets go on sale on Friday 17 September 17 from 9:30am at seetickets.com.

Fans of the band won't be too surprised to hear the news, as Rick Astley joined the rockers on stage earlier this week for a rendition of This Charming Man.

WTF. @rickastley // @BlossomsBand // The Smiths - This Charming Man. The crossover no one asked for but everyone needed. pic.twitter.com/zJrKLR1wJU — At Most One Tour (@atmostonetour) September 13, 2021

See Blossoms and Rick Astley's The Sound of The Smiths dates:

8 October 2021 - Albert Hall, Manchester

9 October 2021 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London



Blossoms will continue their live dates, supporting Courteeners alongside The Smiths legend Johnny Marr at their homecoming gig at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

