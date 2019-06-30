Johnny Marr joins The Killers for This Charming Man & Mr. Brightside at Glastonbury 2019

The former Smiths guitarist joined the Las Vegas band for for This Charming Man and their biggest hit during their headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

Johnny Marr made a surprise appearance on stage with The Killers during their headline Glastonbury set.

The Las Vegas rockers were the second headline act of the Somerset festival, topping the bill on the Saturday night of the Pyramid Stage.

The former Smiths rocker surprised fans with a rendition of This Charming Man, then stayed on with Brandon Flowers and co to help close their set taking on the duties for Mr. Brightside.

Their career-spanning setlist - which included hits in Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine, When You Were Young, Read My Mind, Somebody Told Me and Human - also saw the band play a cover of Elvis (and latterly the Pet Shop Boys') you Were Always On My Mind - which the Pet Shop Boys helped them sing on stage.

Brandon Flowers and Johnny Marr. Picture: Grant Pollard/AP/Press Association Images/Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

See The Killers' headline set at Glastonbury 2019 on Saturday 29 June 2019:

1. Jenny Was A Friend of Mine

2. Somebody Told Me

3. Spaceman

4. The Way it Was

5. Shot At The Light

6. The Man

7. Smile Like You Mean It

8. For Reasons Unknown

9. Human Bling (confession of a King)

10. Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

11. A Dustland Fairytale

12. Runaways

13. Read My Mind (Lean On Me interlude)

14. All These Things That I've Done

15. When You Were Young

Encore

16. Always On My Mind (Elvis and Pet Shop Boys cover with the Pet Shop Boys as special guests)

17. Human (with the Pet Shop Boys)

18. This Charming Man (with The Smiths' Johnny Marr)

19. Mr. Brightside (with The Smiths' Johnny Marr)

Notably missing from the stage was Liam Gallagher who had been previously rumoured to join them after his set.

The moment comes after - according to NME - a representative for the band denied reports that the Shockwave singer would be appearing with the band.

A source previously told The Sun: "Liam is a big fan of Brandon and the lads and has got on stage with them a few times.

"But they got talking about doing a proper bit together, so have been speaking about doing something on Saturday night. As ever with Liam, things go right down to the wire, but both sides are keen to do something and Liam is on directly before The Killers"

But, according to NME, a representative of the band has denied these claims, and speaking to the outlet ahead of their set, Flowers doubled down on their response, saying: "Liam is not doing anything with us but we have other things going on. We have some guests coming out, but we can’t tell you who!"

Despite Liam Gallagher not taking to the stage with the Mr. Brightside rockers, he does have some history with the band.

Last year saw The Man outfit pay tribute to Gallagher and Oasis twice while on the festival circuit.

The US band covered Wonderwall at Lollapalooza Chile, after the Manchester icon was forced to cancel his set due to a "respiratory infection" and Liam Gallagher soon repaid the favour by surprising the band on stage in Brazil.

The Run for Cover rockers also welcomed Gallagher on stage during their set at Latitude Festival last year, before they performed a cover of Oasis's Acquiesce.

Watch them perform the 1995 track below:

