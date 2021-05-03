Blossoms: "Nothing can compare to live music"

By Stephen Ferdinando

Stockport five-piece Blossoms spoke to Radio X about headlining the Sefton Park Pilot in Liverpool on Sunday.

Last night (Sunday 2 May), for one night only, 5000 fans crammed into Liverpool’s Sefton Park to take place in the Sefton Park Pilot - an official government trial to determine how large-scale events can operate moving forward.

Blossoms headlined the night, with support from Liverpool singer-songwriter ZUZU and Wigan band The Lathums.

Speaking to Radio X, frontman Tom Ogden said: "[Live music] is so different to anything else. How loud the music is, the communal thing, and the fact of that many people in one place sharing that experience with your favourite band.

"Nothing can compare to it. Music soundtracks people’s lives.”

"It’s stuff to look forward to" added the Keeper singer. "Say you’re working a 9 to 5 in an office, but you know in two weeks you’re going to see your favourite band in a field, you’re like 'right, yeah!' But when there’s nothing on the horizon, what have you got to look forward to?"

READ MORE: Which festivals are taking place in 2021?

Blossoms Perform In Front Of 5000 music fans at the Sefton Park Pilot. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

All attendees were required to take a supervised COVID test before arrival, with entry only permitted once a negative test had been received. Once inside fans did not need to wear masks, socially distance, or stick to the rule of six. They will then need to take another lateral flow test in five days time (7 May) to gauge the event’s impact on spreading the virus.

After COVID testing was completed, the Sefton Park Pilot operated like any festival you'd remember.

Ogden went on to say: “They’ve done it in a few other countries, and it’s to test trying to get live music back to normality. They’ve tried socially distanced gigs but they just don’t work the same. It’s not viable.”

“By June 21st it’s expected to go back to normal but I think everyone’s a bit apprehensive to like, just open the gigs back up. So this is to pilot it and see how it goes.”

Event organiser Melvin Benn said ahead of the gig: "It’s going to be a hell of a day and a hell of a night, but ultimately it’s about gathering data. And what a way to gather data than by watching Blossoms, The Lathums, and ZUZU?”

More festivals like Latitude, Wilderness, and Reading & Leeds are hoping to go ahead, restriction free, this summer.

READ MORE: Which small and boutique festivals are taking place in 2021?