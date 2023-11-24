Sam Thompson: age, girlfriend, adhd, bromance with Pete Wicks & more

By Jenny Mensah

The former Made In Chelsea star is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Find out more about him here.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back for another year and the celebs are really getting into the swing of things.

The likes of Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix, Nigel Farage and Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn have taken on some gruelling challenges so far and they've recently been joined by two new campmates Tony Bellew and Frankie Dettori.

No one is more excited about all the changes in the camp than Sam Thompson, but how much do you know about the enthusiastic former Made In Chelsea star turned TV personality, podcaster and radio DJ?

Find out everything you need to know about Sam Thompson, including his age, his TV work, his girlfriend Zara McDermott, his bromance with Pete Wicks, his ADHD diagnosis and more.

How old is Sam Thompson?

Sam Robert De Courcy Thompson was born on 2nd August 1992, making him 31 years old at the time of writing this article.

Where is Sam Thompson from?

Sam Thompson is from London, England and was educated at the prestigious fees-charging school Bradfield College.

What is Sam Thompson famous for?

Sam Thompson first came onto our screens on E4 reality tv show Made In Chelsea as the brother of then cast member Louise Thompson. He also appeared on the likes of Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebs Go Dating (where he met Pete Wicks). He is a regular panellist on Love Island: Aftersun and he co-hosts the official Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning after with previous contestant Indiyah Polack. He also co-hosts the Staying Relevant podcast with Pete Wicks and in 2022, he began hosting a Sunday radio show on Hits Radio. In 2023 he became the subject of his own documentary Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD?

How tall is Sam Thompson?

The former Made in Chelsea star is believed to be 1.78m or just under 5 ft 10.

Who is Sam Thompson's girlfriend?

Sam Thompson has been dating Love Island star Zara McDermott, since 2019. The pair live together and have two ragdoll cats Albus and Cedric-named after his favourite Harry Potter characters. The pair met online when Sam began liking some of Zara's stories on Instagram and they slid into each other's DMs. the pair appeared together on Made In Chelsea, before leaving the show and support each other in their various projects.

Does Sam Thompson have ADHD?

Sam Thompson featured in his own documentary titled Sam Thompson: Is This ADHD? in which he went on his own journey of self-discovery about the condition. After being told all of his life that he had ADHD, Sam went to investigate more about the condition and saw a private doctor for assessment. He was ultimately diagnosed with ADHD and while he tried medication during the process of the show, he decided by the end that it wasn't for him. He did however reveal he's been undergoing therapy since his diagnosis.

Sam has previously talked about how his ADHD affects his life, especially his relationship with girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Watch his interview with Lorraine below:

Living With ADHD: Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson Opens Up About His Recent Diagnosis | Lorraine

How are Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks friends?

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks met while shooting Celebs Go Dating and struck up an unlikely friendship. They have been close friends ever since. The pair now co-host a podcast together - Staying Relevant - and you can find them getting up to all sorts on Instagram, where sam is an enthusiastic puppy and Pete plays the role of his curmudgeonly older brother figure and friend. Pete has been supporting Sam while he's been in the jungle and recently defended the TV personality on social media after some I'm A Celeb fans called him "annoying".

As reported by The Mirror, Wicks (35) noted: "So many negative comments about Sam Thompson on “I’m a celeb.”

He added: "He has Autism & ADHD, he cannot help how he is. (Although there’s nothing wrong with how he is in my eyes) It’s a shame that people are still so uneducated on hidden disabilities."

Though the former TOWIE star noted that Sam can be "full on" he added:"People should embrace that because he's entertaining and that's what the show is about. He should be defined by the fact that he's a really fun, positive guy and that's his personality aside from having ADHD and autism".

What is Sam Thompson's Instagram?

You can find Sam Thompson on Instagram at @samthompsonuk. You can often find him making fun of his sister Louise outfits and doing stunts and posting hilarious videos and stunts with his girlfriend Zara McDermott and his right hand man Pete Wicks.

What has Sam Thompson said about being on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?

Talking about his reasons for going into the jungle, he said: "... I am so excited about taking part in I’m A Celebrity, it still feels like a dream. I feel like a competition winner taking part. It was an absolute resounding ‘yes’ when I got approached. In fact, they didn’t even need to ask! I am a huge fan of the show. “Ant and Dec are my idols too and it’s going to be really surreal meeting them.”

Asked what gives him the heebie jeebies, he revealed: "I don’t know anyone who likes spiders. The smaller they are, the worse it is and I am a bit of a screecher. I am not a creepy crawly guy either. And I hate people/ things touching my neck. Any trial involving things all over me will be pretty rank!"

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.