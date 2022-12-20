James Buckley is "not as against" going I'm A Celeb after watching Chris Moyles on the show

By Radio X

The Inbetweeners star and his wife Clair called into The Chris Moyles show for a pre-Christmas chat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

James Buckley says he's less against going on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! now that Chris Moyles has been on.

The Radio X DJ revealed how he told The Inbetweeners star and his wife Clair about his stint on the ITV reality show to gauge if James was set to star in the cast for 2022.

Though his response at time was a resounding no, James has now revealed watching Chris on the show has softened his attitude to it somewhat.

"I love Australia. It's my favourite place to go in the world. I would love to go there, but I just cannot do the stuff. The stuff in that show is everything I've actively avoided in my whole life".

When Chris admitted that he didn't do a lot of it, the actor laughed: "You tried".

"I tell you what right? I probably wouldn't be great jumping out of a helicopter." He added, taking a jab at Chris Moyles: "I do think I'd be alright using a spanner".

At Home With The Buckleys: Scummy stories and misadventures from modern family life is out now.

READ MORE: Blake Harrison has Inbetweeners castmates to thank for meeting his wife

James Buckley isn't as against going on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Jill Scott hid steak in her hat and sourdough bread in her bikini on I'm A Celeb

When Clair was asked if she'd consider going on the celebrity competition: "No, I don't think I could be away from my kids for that long. I'd miss my babies too much".

James added: "I wouldn't be able to do it. It wouldn't help my career. The best I could hope for if I went on I'm a Celebrity is the one that people just forget are there, but what's probably likely is I'm going to be tired and miserable and irritable and people are going to go, 'Who's this miserable idiot on the telly?'

"Everyone will end up hating me. I won't end up popular," to which Clair joked: "And then I'll end up getting that medal I deserve".

However - changing his mind slightly at the end, the YouTube star admitted to Chris: "The thing is, I'm not as against it after watching you in it".

At Home With The Buckleys: Scummy stories and misadventures from modern family life is out now.

READ MORE: Does James Buckley have Mr. Brightside to thank for meeting wife Clair?

Listen to the latest podcast from The Chris Moyles Show:

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show weekdays 6.30am - 10am and on Saturday from 8am - 11am.

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.