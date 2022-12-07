Jill Scott hid steak in her hat and sourdough bread in her bikini on I'm A Celeb

By Jenny Mensah

The I'm A Celeb Queen of The Jungle revealed how she managed to stash food when she attended the barbecue on the ITV show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jill Scott came visited The Chris Moyles Show this morning and spoke about how her life's changed since becoming crowned the Queen of the Jungle.

The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! star may have won the nation's hearts on the ITV reality competition fair and square, but she revealed that she didn't always stick to the rules.

Talking to her fellow campmate Chris, Jill confirmed that she did manage to steal some food when she won a place at the special barbecue and she thought of some very resourceful ways of getting it back into camp.

When Chris spilled the beans, she confirmed: "Yeah, I did. If you watch the episode, I'm wearing a hat, which I never would wear my hat because I don't suit hats.

The former Lioness added: "The other thing I did - which I don't mind mentioning - basically there was a big thing of sourdough bread. So I've ripped it in half, wrapped it in some paper and I was like, 'Where can I put this?'

"I had a bikini top on so for the first time ever I filled my bikini top with sourdough and when we got back we distributed it evenly to people who wanted food. I didn't tell them where the food had been, but I don't think Owen would have minded. "

READ MORE: Seann Walsh discusses what they didn't show on I'm A Celeb

READ MORE: Chris Moyles talks life after I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show weekdays 6.30am - 10am and on Saturday from 8am - 11am.

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.