I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: Meet the contestants for this year

14 November 2023, 15:41

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023
The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is on its way for 2023. Find out everything we know about the show so far.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 kicks off this week and its star-studded line-up has been revealed for this year.

So far, the celeb reality competition boasts a star-studded and eclectic cast, which includes everyone from the controversial Nigel Farage to Jamie Lynne Spears, the sister of Britney Spears.

Find out everything we know about I'm A Celeb 2023 so far including when it starts and who's joining them in the jungle.

When will I'm A Celeb 2023 start?

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts on Sunday 19th November from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts on 19th November
I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here starts on 19th November. Picture: ITV

Who's in the cast of I'm A Celeb 2023?

  • Nick Pickard - Hollyoaks Icon
  • Jamie Lynn Spears -Actress & Singer
    Sam Thompson - TV personality and Radio DJ
  • Josie Gibson - This Morning host
  • Fred Sirieix - TV presenter
  • Nella Rose - YouTuber
  • Nigel Farage - GB News host and ex politician -
  • Grace Dent - Food Critic
  • Marvin Humes - Pop star and TV presenter
  • EastEnders star - Danielle Harold
The cast of I'm A Celeb 2023
The cast of I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: Press

Jamie Lynn Spears

Actress, singer and the sister of Britney Spears

Phobias: "I am scared of everything."

Role in camp: "Hopefully I will be the one who can support everyone."

Best & worst attributes: "I think my best quality is it takes a lot to hurt my feelings; but I am impatient and my family would say I get in a bad mood a lot."

Jamie Lynn Spears is part of the line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2023
Jamie Lynn Spears is part of the line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

Josie Gibson, 38, Instagram: @josiegibson85

This Morning Host

Phobias: "I am scared of everything. I am dying to find out how vile the food will be!"

Role in camp: "Mum. I am very motherly and I also love chatting to people."

Best & worst attributes: "I am an optimist and I love meeting people from all walks of life. Worst? I can be quite nosey and I am worried about my temper if I am too hungry."

Josie Gibson is part of the I'm A Celeb 2023 cast
Josie Gibson is part of the I'm A Celeb 2023 cast. Picture: ITV

Fred Sirieix, 51, Instagram: @fred_sirieix

TV presenter

Phobias: "I am scared of everything. I am dying to find out how vile the food will be!".

Role in camp: "I will definitely muck in with all the jobs. I don’t mind cooking or cleaning the toilets."

Best & worst attributes: "I like to have fun but I do snore and I am impatient!"

Fred Sirieix takes part in I'm A Celeb 2023
Fred Sirieix takes part in I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Sam Thompson, 31, Instagram: @samthompsonuk

TV personality and Radio DJ

Phobias: "I am not a creepy crawly guy and I hate anyone or anything touching my neck."

Role in camp: "I’m a ‘yes’ man so cooking, cleaning I will do whatever they want me to do."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am the court jester and I don’t take things too seriously, so if anyone is having a bad day I would like to put a smile on their face. Worst? I am quite forgetful and I am bad at focusing on things."

Sam Thompson is one of the names confirmed for I'm A Celeb 2023
Sam Thompson is one of the names confirmed for I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage, 59, Instagram: @nigel_farage

GB News host and ex politician

Phobias: "Nobody likes rats, snakes and I am dreading anything to do with heights."

Role in camp: "Lead on starting up plenty of campfire discussions."

Best & worst attributes: "I hope to cheer people up when they are down. Worst? I am impatient and I do snore."

Nigel Farage is in the line-up for I'm A Celeb 2023
Nigel Farage is in the line-up for I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Grace Dent, 50, Instagram: @gracedent

Food critic

Phobias: "Horrible people."

Role in camp: "Shoulder to cry on and I am a practical cook so I can help out."

Best & worst attributes: "I would like to think I am funny! My worst quality is lack of sleep. I like my sleep."

Grace Dent is a writer and food critic
Grace Dent is a writer and food critic. Picture: ITV

Nella Rose, 26, Instagram: @nellarosee

YouTuber

Phobias: "I am fearful of everything!"

Role in camp: "Keep the morale and humour high."

Nella Rose will enter the I'm A Celeb jungle this year
Nella Rose will enter the I'm A Celeb jungle this year. Picture: ITV

Marvin Humes, 38, Instagram: @marvinhumes

Popstar & TV presenter

Phobias: Heights. "I have pulled out of a skydive with JLS in the past because I was too scared!"

Role in camp: "I’d like to think I will be a shoulder to cry on and a mediator."

Best & worst attributes: "I’ve got three children under the age of ten and you definitely need a lot of patience for that! Worst? Rochelle would probably say I get ‘hangry’ if I don’t have enough food."

JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2023
JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Danielle Harold, 31, Instagram: @danielle_harold

Eastenders Star - Best known for playing Lola in the soap

Phobias: "Rats. I hate them".

Role in camp: "Shoulder to cry on, help others if they are feeling low in camp."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I will be good if people are really struggling. I am not, however, very good at being bored, nor am I a morning person either."

Eastenders star Danielle Harold takes part in I'm A Celeb 2023
Eastenders star Danielle Harold takes part in I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Nick Pickard, 48, Instagram: @nickpickardofficial

Hollyoaks Icon - Best known for playing Tony in the soap

Phobias: "I am a bit scared of the dark. When you go to the House of Horrors at Halloween and things jump out at you, I am not very good when I can’t see!"

Role in the camp will be "Grafter or chef. I am quite good at cooking. But I’ve never cooked on a fire before."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am a nice person and a good team player. I am not lazy but I do have a few bad habits like picking my nose. My girlfriend has been trying to train me to stop!"

Nick Pickard from Hollyoaks joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2023
Nick Pickard from Hollyoaks joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Where will I'm A Celeb 2023 take place?

I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here returns to the Australian Jungle for 2023.

Ant and Dec will return to host I'm A Celeb 2023
Ant and Dec will return to host I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Who will host I'm A Celeb 2023?

The reality competition will be hosted by the one and only Ant and Dec.

Ian Wright on how hungry he was on I'm A Celebrity

Who won I'm A Celeb 2022?

England women footballer Jill Scott won I'm A Celebrity 2022.

Who won I'm A Celeb 2021?

Danny Miller won I'm A Celeb in 2021, with runner ups Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge.

Who won I'm A Celeb 2020?

Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celeb 2020 and became Queen of the Castle, with Jordan North and Vernon Kay as runner ups.

Vernon Kay reveals I'm A Celeb secrets

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts on Sunday 19th November from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were Friends co-stars

Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny star in Priscilla

Priscilla: release date, cast, plot and more

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Your questions answered

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Mr Brightside at 20: Inside The Killers' saddest song

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Indie Xmas

Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s