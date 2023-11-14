I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: Meet the contestants for this year

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is on its way for 2023. Find out everything we know about the show so far.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 kicks off this week and its star-studded line-up has been revealed for this year.

So far, the celeb reality competition boasts a star-studded and eclectic cast, which includes everyone from the controversial Nigel Farage to Jamie Lynne Spears, the sister of Britney Spears.

Find out everything we know about I'm A Celeb 2023 so far including when it starts and who's joining them in the jungle.

When will I'm A Celeb 2023 start?

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts on Sunday 19th November from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here starts on 19th November. Picture: ITV

Who's in the cast of I'm A Celeb 2023?

Nick Pickard - Hollyoaks Icon

Jamie Lynn Spears -Actress & Singer

Sam Thompson - TV personality and Radio DJ

Josie Gibson - This Morning host

Fred Sirieix - TV presenter

Nella Rose - YouTuber

Nigel Farage - GB News host and ex politician -

Grace Dent - Food Critic

Marvin Humes - Pop star and TV presenter

EastEnders star - Danielle Harold

The cast of I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: Press

Jamie Lynn Spears

Actress, singer and the sister of Britney Spears

Phobias: "I am scared of everything."

Role in camp: "Hopefully I will be the one who can support everyone."

Best & worst attributes: "I think my best quality is it takes a lot to hurt my feelings; but I am impatient and my family would say I get in a bad mood a lot."

Jamie Lynn Spears is part of the line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

This Morning Host

Phobias: "I am scared of everything. I am dying to find out how vile the food will be!"

Role in camp: "Mum. I am very motherly and I also love chatting to people."

Best & worst attributes: "I am an optimist and I love meeting people from all walks of life. Worst? I can be quite nosey and I am worried about my temper if I am too hungry."

Josie Gibson is part of the I'm A Celeb 2023 cast. Picture: ITV

TV presenter

Phobias: "I am scared of everything. I am dying to find out how vile the food will be!".

Role in camp: "I will definitely muck in with all the jobs. I don’t mind cooking or cleaning the toilets."

Best & worst attributes: "I like to have fun but I do snore and I am impatient!"

Fred Sirieix takes part in I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

TV personality and Radio DJ

Phobias: "I am not a creepy crawly guy and I hate anyone or anything touching my neck."

Role in camp: "I’m a ‘yes’ man so cooking, cleaning I will do whatever they want me to do."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am the court jester and I don’t take things too seriously, so if anyone is having a bad day I would like to put a smile on their face. Worst? I am quite forgetful and I am bad at focusing on things."

Sam Thompson is one of the names confirmed for I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

GB News host and ex politician

Phobias: "Nobody likes rats, snakes and I am dreading anything to do with heights."

Role in camp: "Lead on starting up plenty of campfire discussions."



Best & worst attributes: "I hope to cheer people up when they are down. Worst? I am impatient and I do snore."

Nigel Farage is in the line-up for I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Food critic

Phobias: "Horrible people."

Role in camp: "Shoulder to cry on and I am a practical cook so I can help out."

Best & worst attributes: "I would like to think I am funny! My worst quality is lack of sleep. I like my sleep."

Grace Dent is a writer and food critic. Picture: ITV

YouTuber

Phobias: "I am fearful of everything!"

Role in camp: "Keep the morale and humour high."

Nella Rose will enter the I'm A Celeb jungle this year. Picture: ITV

Popstar & TV presenter

Phobias: Heights. "I have pulled out of a skydive with JLS in the past because I was too scared!"

Role in camp: "I’d like to think I will be a shoulder to cry on and a mediator."

Best & worst attributes: "I’ve got three children under the age of ten and you definitely need a lot of patience for that! Worst? Rochelle would probably say I get ‘hangry’ if I don’t have enough food."

JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Eastenders Star - Best known for playing Lola in the soap

Phobias: "Rats. I hate them".

Role in camp: "Shoulder to cry on, help others if they are feeling low in camp."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I will be good if people are really struggling. I am not, however, very good at being bored, nor am I a morning person either."

Eastenders star Danielle Harold takes part in I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Hollyoaks Icon - Best known for playing Tony in the soap

Phobias: "I am a bit scared of the dark. When you go to the House of Horrors at Halloween and things jump out at you, I am not very good when I can’t see!"

Role in the camp will be "Grafter or chef. I am quite good at cooking. But I’ve never cooked on a fire before."

Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am a nice person and a good team player. I am not lazy but I do have a few bad habits like picking my nose. My girlfriend has been trying to train me to stop!"

Nick Pickard from Hollyoaks joins the cast of I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Where will I'm A Celeb 2023 take place?

I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here returns to the Australian Jungle for 2023.

Ant and Dec will return to host I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: ITV

Who will host I'm A Celeb 2023?

The reality competition will be hosted by the one and only Ant and Dec.

Who won I'm A Celeb 2022?

England women footballer Jill Scott won I'm A Celebrity 2022.

Who won I'm A Celeb 2021?

Danny Miller won I'm A Celeb in 2021, with runner ups Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge.

Who won I'm A Celeb 2020?

Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celeb 2020 and became Queen of the Castle, with Jordan North and Vernon Kay as runner ups.

