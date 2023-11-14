I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: Meet the contestants for this year

On Air Now
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is on its way for 2023. Find out everything we know about the show so far.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 kicks off this week and its star-studded line-up has been revealed for this year.
So far, the celeb reality competition boasts a star-studded and eclectic cast, which includes everyone from the controversial Nigel Farage to Jamie Lynne Spears, the sister of Britney Spears.
Find out everything we know about I'm A Celeb 2023 so far including when it starts and who's joining them in the jungle.
I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here starts on Sunday 19th November from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Actress, singer and the sister of Britney Spears
Phobias: "I am scared of everything."
Role in camp: "Hopefully I will be the one who can support everyone."
Best & worst attributes: "I think my best quality is it takes a lot to hurt my feelings; but I am impatient and my family would say I get in a bad mood a lot."
This Morning Host
Role in camp: "Mum. I am very motherly and I also love chatting to people."
Best & worst attributes: "I am an optimist and I love meeting people from all walks of life. Worst? I can be quite nosey and I am worried about my temper if I am too hungry."
TV presenter
Phobias: "I am scared of everything. I am dying to find out how vile the food will be!".
Role in camp: "I will definitely muck in with all the jobs. I don’t mind cooking or cleaning the toilets."
Best & worst attributes: "I like to have fun but I do snore and I am impatient!"
TV personality and Radio DJ
Phobias: "I am not a creepy crawly guy and I hate anyone or anything touching my neck."
Role in camp: "I’m a ‘yes’ man so cooking, cleaning I will do whatever they want me to do."
Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am the court jester and I don’t take things too seriously, so if anyone is having a bad day I would like to put a smile on their face. Worst? I am quite forgetful and I am bad at focusing on things."
GB News host and ex politician
Phobias: "Nobody likes rats, snakes and I am dreading anything to do with heights."
Role in camp: "Lead on starting up plenty of campfire discussions."
Best & worst attributes: "I hope to cheer people up when they are down. Worst? I am impatient and I do snore."
Food critic
Phobias: "Horrible people."
Role in camp: "Shoulder to cry on and I am a practical cook so I can help out."
Best & worst attributes: "I would like to think I am funny! My worst quality is lack of sleep. I like my sleep."
YouTuber
Phobias: "I am fearful of everything!"
Role in camp: "Keep the morale and humour high."
Popstar & TV presenter
Phobias: Heights. "I have pulled out of a skydive with JLS in the past because I was too scared!"
Role in camp: "I’d like to think I will be a shoulder to cry on and a mediator."
Best & worst attributes: "I’ve got three children under the age of ten and you definitely need a lot of patience for that! Worst? Rochelle would probably say I get ‘hangry’ if I don’t have enough food."
Eastenders Star - Best known for playing Lola in the soap
Phobias: "Rats. I hate them".
Role in camp: "Shoulder to cry on, help others if they are feeling low in camp."
Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I will be good if people are really struggling. I am not, however, very good at being bored, nor am I a morning person either."
Hollyoaks Icon - Best known for playing Tony in the soap
Phobias: "I am a bit scared of the dark. When you go to the House of Horrors at Halloween and things jump out at you, I am not very good when I can’t see!"
Role in the camp will be "Grafter or chef. I am quite good at cooking. But I’ve never cooked on a fire before."
Best & worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am a nice person and a good team player. I am not lazy but I do have a few bad habits like picking my nose. My girlfriend has been trying to train me to stop!"
I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here returns to the Australian Jungle for 2023.
The reality competition will be hosted by the one and only Ant and Dec.
Ian Wright on how hungry he was on I'm A Celebrity
England women footballer Jill Scott won I'm A Celebrity 2022.
Danny Miller won I'm A Celeb in 2021, with runner ups Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge.
Giovanna Fletcher won I'm A Celeb 2020 and became Queen of the Castle, with Jordan North and Vernon Kay as runner ups.
Vernon Kay reveals I'm A Celeb secrets
