When does I'm A Celeb finish? Get the date and start time of the final

30 November 2023, 17:16
The ITV celebrity competition is at its halfway point, but what time does I'm A Celeb end and when is the final?
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in full swing, with celeb campmates already facing their fears and completing several trials and tribulations.
There's been laughs, crossed words, heartwarming conversations, some dancing and a LOT of critters, but how long does the show go on for and when does it finish?
Find out everything we know about the climax of I'm A Celeb 2023, including when it ends, when the final takes place, who's still in the jungle and which celebs are tipped to win!
I'm A Celeb 2023 ends on Sunday 10th December 2023. The final will air from 9pm and see a winner crowned as the King or Queen of the Jungle live on ITV and ITVX.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! lasts a total of three weeks, airing from Sunday 19th November until Sunday 10th December.
Since the show started, Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have left the jungle "on medical grounds".
