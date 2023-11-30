When does I'm A Celeb finish? Get the date and start time of the final

I'm A Celeb 2023 will end in December. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The ITV celebrity competition is at its halfway point, but what time does I'm A Celeb end and when is the final?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in full swing, with celeb campmates already facing their fears and completing several trials and tribulations.

There's been laughs, crossed words, heartwarming conversations, some dancing and a LOT of critters, but how long does the show go on for and when does it finish?

Find out everything we know about the climax of I'm A Celeb 2023, including when it ends, when the final takes place, who's still in the jungle and which celebs are tipped to win!

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023. Picture: ITV

What date does I'm A Celeb 2023 finish?

I'm A Celeb 2023 ends on Sunday 10th December 2023. The final will air from 9pm and see a winner crowned as the King or Queen of the Jungle live on ITV and ITVX.

How long does I'm A Celeb last?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! lasts a total of three weeks, airing from Sunday 19th November until Sunday 10th December.

Who is still in the jungle 2023?

Frankie Dettori MBE - Champion jockey (late arrival)

Tony Bellew - Former champion boxer (late arrival)

Nick Pickard - Hollyoaks Icon

Sam Thompson - TV personality and Radio DJ

Josie Gibson - This Morning host

Fred Sirieix - TV presenter

Nella Rose - YouTuber

Nigel Farage - GB News host and ex politician -

Marvin Humes - Pop star and TV presenter

Danielle Harold - EastEnders star

Who has walked out of I'm A Celebrity?

Since the show started, Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears have left the jungle "on medical grounds".

Campmates stunned as Jamie Lynn leaves the camp

Who is the favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023?

See the latest odds of favourites to win I'm A Celeb 2023 according to William Hill*

Sam Thompson - 11/8

Josie Gibson - 15/8

Danielle Harold - 7/1

Nigel Farage - 15/2

Fred Sirieix 16/1

Tony Bellew - 14/1

Frankie Dettori - 66/1

Marvin Humes - 125/1

Nick Pickard - 150/1

Nella Rose - 150/1

*Odds are correct at the time of publishing this article. Check the William Hill website for the most up to date odds.

A leech attacks Sam’s peach on I’m A Celeb