Frankie Dettori: age, wife, children, height, Instagram & more

Frankie Dettori is the latest celebrity to enter the I'm A Celeb 2023 jungle.

By Jenny Mensah

The Italian Champion Jockey has entered the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Find out more about the star including his age, wife, kids and more.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is back for another year and things are already heating up.

So far, the likes of Nigel Farage, Sam Thompson, Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix and Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn have been showing us what they're made of in the jungle.

Now there's two new celebs joining them in the line-up and one of them is champion horse racer Frankie Dettori.

Find out more about Frankie Dettori. below including his age, wife, height and children below.

How old is Frankie Dettori?

Frankie Dettori was born on 15th December 1970, making him 52 years old at the time of writing this article.

Where is Frankie Dettori from?

Frankie Dettori is was born in Milan, Italy to father Gianfranco Dettor - a 13 times Italian Champion Jockey - and his mother Maria - a circus performer. Dettori left school when he was 13 and in July 1985 came to England to work in the yard of trainer Luca Cumani at Newmarket.

Dettori's career spans over 35 years. He has been the British flat racing Champion Jockey three times in 1994, 1995 and 2004 and he has ridden the winers of 297 Group 1 races, including 23 winners of the British Classic Races. His most most famed achievement is riding all seven winners on British Festival of Racing Day at Ascot Racecourse on 28 September 1996.

Frankie Dettori is also known for his famous dismounts, which he would do from off his horses after a race. His memoir Leap of Faith was a reference to this.

Frankie Dettori riding Enable win at Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in 2017.

How tall is Frankie Dettori?

The Italian jockey stands at 5 foot 4 inches tall or 1.63 m, which of course has come in handy for his profession over the years.

However, Dettori has previously added his voice to a campaign to raise jockeys' weights. On BBC News in 2006, he said: "I am 5 ft 4 inches and weigh 9 st 9 lb, but I have to sometimes go down to 8 st 6 lb."

He has also been open about suffering from bulimia and using laxatives and diuretics to keep his weight down as well has his abuse of cocaine. Speaking to The Guardian in 2021 about a dark period of his life, he said: "I was massively depressed and I became bulimic.”

Asked if he'd suffered with the eating disorder before, he said: “At times, yes, but not as bad as then. It’s common for a jockey, obviously, but I was looking at food as a comfort. I felt I was being finished without my own control and that’s a very scary thing when you’re a sportsman.”

Who is Frankie Dettori's wife?

Dettori married Catherine Allen, who was also a jockey, on 20 July 1997 at the Catholic church in Newmarket.

Frankie Dettori and his wife Catherine at The Cartier Racing Awards in 2011.

Does Frankie Dettori have children?

Frankie Dettori shares five children with his wife Catherine; Leo, Ella, Mia, Tallulah and Rocco, who he is very close to.

What is Frankie Dettori's Instagram?

You can find Frankie Dettori on Instagram at @frankiedettori_.

Why has Frankie Dettori got an MBE?

Dettori was honoured with an honorary MBE for services to racing in the 2001 New Year Honours list. It it an honorary title as he is a foreign national-having hailed from Italy.

What has Frankie Dettori said about being on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?

Frankie thinks his stint on I'm A Celeb will be tougher than any horse racing he's done.

"This is going to be tougher than a horse race, it is going to be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it all, he told ITV. "I am going straight from riding to the jungle. But you don’t get to do this every day so why not? There are a lot of things that are unique, it’s the jungle, a different environment, you have to eat a lot of bo**ocks! It’s also fun, demanding and I am going to meet a lot of new people. I am 100 percent committed and I am not going to moan about what I am missing as I’m looking forward to the challenge of it all.”

More than anything, Frankie's family can't wait for him to appear on the show as well as take part in all the gruesome trials.

He reveals: "My family can’t wait for me to take part. And believe it or not, they are looking forward to me eating bush tucker too. The jockeys will like seeing me do some embarrassing things as well."

“The last thing I am thinking about is winning,” he adds. “Of course, if I come out victorious, then that will be great but it’s not the end result. For me, challenging yourself and meeting new people whilst doing this means I am already a winner.”

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs from 9pm on ITV 1 and ITV X.