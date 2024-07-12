England winning the EUROs may prompt Alex Horne's "first bender"!

Playing musical mugs for Alex Horne!

The Taskmaster star told Toby Tarrant that he may get carried away if England triumph on Sunday night...

By Radio X

EURO 2024 fever is at its height here in the Radio X studio, with England making it through to the final of the tournament on Sunday night (14th July).

Taskmaster star Alex Horne was on Toby Tarrant's show this morning (12th July) and naturally, he asked the comedian where he'd be watching the big match... and Alex revealed that he may get carried away if England win the trophy.

"I'm watching it at Steph and Lisa's house!" he revealed. "It's about a mile away. We're trying to work out if we need to book a taxi home... but it's difficult because of penalties.

Horne went on: "Actually, I'm not doing anything Monday... the kids have got school, but I've got Monday off, so if we win, I might have my first bender!"

Meanwhile, Pippa demonstrated her musical skills to Alex by "playing" some of the Radio X studio cups... can Alex identify the song she's attempting?

It was all in aid of Alex Horne and The Horne Section's new book Make Some Noise: The mind-blowing guide to all things music by the world’s funniest band, which is published on 18th July.