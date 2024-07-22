The £25k Box on The Chris Moyles Show

The £25k Box has been revealed!

How can you get your hands on The Chris Moyles Show's biggest prize yet? Find out more here.

From Monday 22nd July, The Chris Moyles Show begins a brand new game... and it has our biggest prize yet!

In the Radio X studio we have just installed The Box

It's a jet black box with laser green lights and it’s sat right here in front of Chris, Dom, Pippa, James and The Captain.

Inside The Box is £25,000!

There is only one way to open The Box... and that's to guess the name of the correct Radio X artists which is the key to unlock it!

Can you guess the name of the artist that's locked inside The Box? Picture: Radio X

Guest the correct artist, unlock The Box

Unlock The Box and win £25,000!

One artist. That could be a solo singer or a band.

It’s an artist we play on Radio X.

Chris doesn't know who it is.

Dom doesn't know who it is.

None of the other Radio X presenters know who it is.

Every day we will get a new caller on the air to guess a name.

We lock in that name... Then we ask The Box if it’s the correct answer...

If The Box opens you win £25,000!

The £25k Box begins on Monday 22nd July 2024 at 6.30am - only on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X

